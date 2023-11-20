Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Japan
  5. Blue Box Office / Eureka + HHO + Keio Architecture Sano Lab

Blue Box Office / Eureka + HHO + Keio Architecture Sano Lab

Save
Blue Box Office / Eureka + HHO + Keio Architecture Sano Lab

Blue Box Office / Eureka + HHO + Keio Architecture Sano Lab - Exterior Photography, WindowsBlue Box Office / Eureka + HHO + Keio Architecture Sano Lab - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamBlue Box Office / Eureka + HHO + Keio Architecture Sano Lab - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, WindowsBlue Box Office / Eureka + HHO + Keio Architecture Sano Lab - Exterior Photography, Facade, HandrailBlue Box Office / Eureka + HHO + Keio Architecture Sano Lab - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices
Saitama, Japan
  • Eureka Architects: Inagaki Junya, Sano Satoshi, Nagai Takuo, Hori Eisuke
  • Hho Architect: Hayata Hirotaka
  • Keio Architecture Sano Lab Architects: Hirano Kazuyo, Miyazaki Hiroshi, Sadano Toru, Saito Naoki, Miyatake Sotaro, Sano Satoshi
  • City: Saitama
  • Country: Japan
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Blue Box Office / Eureka + HHO + Keio Architecture Sano Lab - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ookura Hideki, Uemura Kohei

Text description provided by the architects. A two-story wooden office building on a sloping land in a densely-built residential area. The office spaces are mainly on the upper floor and are filled with indirect natural light, while the ground floor is open to the surrounding area and serves as a link between the office space on the upper floor and the local community. The structural timber frames leaning against the rigid concrete retaining wall create the open ground floor space.

Save this picture!
Blue Box Office / Eureka + HHO + Keio Architecture Sano Lab - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Ookura Hideki, Uemura Kohei
Save this picture!
Blue Box Office / Eureka + HHO + Keio Architecture Sano Lab - Image 21 of 23
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Blue Box Office / Eureka + HHO + Keio Architecture Sano Lab - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Ookura Hideki, Uemura Kohei

The brightness of the interior spaces was critical to this project. The purpose was to create a comfortable and energy-efficient office space, as well as to create a sense of openness and continuity with the neighborhood. Natural light streaming in through the clerestory windows is diffused by light shelves made of perforated metal plates and metal fabric and reflected off the curved ceiling, illuminating the entire office space and the first-floor entrance hall.

Save this picture!
Blue Box Office / Eureka + HHO + Keio Architecture Sano Lab - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Ookura Hideki, Uemura Kohei
Save this picture!
Blue Box Office / Eureka + HHO + Keio Architecture Sano Lab - Image 22 of 23
Plan - 2nd Floor
Save this picture!
Blue Box Office / Eureka + HHO + Keio Architecture Sano Lab - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Ookura Hideki, Uemura Kohei
Save this picture!
Blue Box Office / Eureka + HHO + Keio Architecture Sano Lab - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ookura Hideki, Uemura Kohei

Light environment of workspace with natural light from clerestory windows - To reduce the energy consumption of artificial lighting and improve the wellness and productivity of workers, we aimed to create a bright workspace utilizing daylight. Although the site is open only to the north, the aim was to maximize the brightness by daylight by introducing softly diffusing and reflecting light from the south-facing clerestory windows. The perforated metal reflectors soften the direct light into the space and, at the same time, illuminate the ceiling with reflected light, giving the space an expansive height direction. These ceilings are either aluminum-foil-finished sloped ceilings or plaster-finished curved ceilings, which fill the space with light and accentuate the height of the ceiling. Simulations of daylight autonomy have confirmed that daylight illumination (300 lx) is secured throughout the seasons.

Save this picture!
Blue Box Office / Eureka + HHO + Keio Architecture Sano Lab - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Ookura Hideki, Uemura Kohei
Save this picture!
Blue Box Office / Eureka + HHO + Keio Architecture Sano Lab - Image 23 of 23
Section

Analytical design of spatial elements to promote workers' communication - To promote communication among workers in the office space, we designed the arrangement and shape of spatial elements, e.g., office desks, maximizing visual connectivity. Specifically, we employed a rational furniture arrangement to maximize visual connectivity using space syntax, with multiple island-type desks and PC monitors arranged mainly in an east-west orientation. This enabled an integrated spatiality in response to the light and floor levels in the scale of the furniture and fixtures.

Save this picture!
Blue Box Office / Eureka + HHO + Keio Architecture Sano Lab - Interior Photography
© Ookura Hideki, Uemura Kohei

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Saitama, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Eureka
Office
HHO
Office
Keio Architecture Sano Lab
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesJapan
Cite: "Blue Box Office / Eureka + HHO + Keio Architecture Sano Lab" 20 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009900/blue-box-office-eureka-plus-hho-plus-keio-architecture-sano-lab> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest BureausCheck the latest BureausCheck the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Desk Systems

Top #Tags