UAVI Pavilion / PPAA

Pavilion • Punta Mita, Mexico Architects: PPAA

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Rafael Gamo

Lead Architects: Pablo Pérez Palacios, Emilio Calvo, Miguel Vargas, Marcelino Pacheco, Christian Aparicio, Michael Luna

Client: UAVI

Builder: Cimbra Capital

Promotor: Terraforma

City: Punta Mita

Country: Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. An immersive interplay of light and shadow. UAVI, an ephemeral pavilion, stands before the beach, inviting visitors to imagine what it would be like to live in a coastal environment. This structure gracefully rises above the sand, a lightweight wooden creation that appears to seamlessly merge with the surrounding landscape.

What sets UAVI apart is its modulation perfectly tailored to the site. By using wooden slats in its modulation, the pavilion creates a captivating interplay of light and shadow that envelops those who explore it.

The pavilion’s volume is meticulously constructed so that visitors’ journey encircles a central courtyard. This central courtyard, in essence, blurs the boundaries between nature and the built structure. Beach elements like the sea breeze and the sand harmoniously infiltrate this courtyard, creating a unique and immersive experience.