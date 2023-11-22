Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
UAVI Pavilion / PPAA

UAVI Pavilion / PPAA

UAVI Pavilion / PPAA - Exterior Photography, Coast
UAVI Pavilion / PPAA - Exterior Photography, Facade
UAVI Pavilion / PPAA - Exterior Photography, Fence, Handrail
UAVI Pavilion / PPAA - Interior Photography, Handrail, Beam

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Pavilion
Punta Mita, Mexico
  • Architects: PPAA
  Year: 2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rafael Gamo
  • Lead Architects: Pablo Pérez Palacios, Emilio Calvo, Miguel Vargas, Marcelino Pacheco, Christian Aparicio, Michael Luna
  • Client: UAVI
  • Builder: Cimbra Capital
  • Promotor: Terraforma
  • City: Punta Mita
  • Country: Mexico
UAVI Pavilion / PPAA - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Rafael Gamo
UAVI Pavilion / PPAA - Image 16 of 20
Plan - Site
UAVI Pavilion / PPAA - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. An immersive interplay of light and shadow. UAVI, an ephemeral pavilion, stands before the beach, inviting visitors to imagine what it would be like to live in a coastal environment. This structure gracefully rises above the sand, a lightweight wooden creation that appears to seamlessly merge with the surrounding landscape.

UAVI Pavilion / PPAA - Exterior Photography, Fence, Handrail
© Rafael Gamo
UAVI Pavilion / PPAA - Image 17 of 20
Plan - Roof
UAVI Pavilion / PPAA - Exterior Photography, Handrail, Deck
© Rafael Gamo

What sets UAVI apart is its modulation perfectly tailored to the site. By using wooden slats in its modulation, the pavilion creates a captivating interplay of light and shadow that envelops those who explore it.

UAVI Pavilion / PPAA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rafael Gamo
UAVI Pavilion / PPAA - Image 18 of 20
Plan - Ground floor
UAVI Pavilion / PPAA - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Rafael Gamo

The pavilion’s volume is meticulously constructed so that visitors’ journey encircles a central courtyard. This central courtyard, in essence, blurs the boundaries between nature and the built structure. Beach elements like the sea breeze and the sand harmoniously infiltrate this courtyard, creating a unique and immersive experience.

UAVI Pavilion / PPAA - Exterior Photography, Fence, Handrail, Coast
© Rafael Gamo
UAVI Pavilion / PPAA - Image 19 of 20
Section
UAVI Pavilion / PPAA - Interior Photography, Handrail, Beam
© Rafael Gamo

Project gallery

Project location

Address:63727 Punta Mita, Nay., Mexico

Built Projects, Cultural Architecture, Museums & Exhibit, Pavilion, Mexico
