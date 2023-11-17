Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Renovation of two Houses Between Party Walls / arqbag

Renovation of two Houses Between Party Walls / arqbag

Save
Renovation of two Houses Between Party Walls / arqbag

Renovation of two Houses Between Party Walls / arqbag - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeRenovation of two Houses Between Party Walls / arqbag - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, ColumnRenovation of two Houses Between Party Walls / arqbag - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Table, Beam, Windows, SinkRenovation of two Houses Between Party Walls / arqbag - Interior Photography, Facade, BeamRenovation of two Houses Between Party Walls / arqbag - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses, Renovation, Historic Preservation
Tarrasa, Spain
  • Architects: arqbag
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  931
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Renovation of two Houses Between Party Walls / arqbag - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cortesía de Arqbag
Save this picture!
Renovation of two Houses Between Party Walls / arqbag - Image 11 of 16
Ground floor plan

Text description provided by the architects. The project starts with the need to connect two adjacent houses. These are two urban properties located in one of the expansion areas of the city of Terrassa, dating from the late 19th century and the first half of the 20th century. The plots have a practically rectangular geometry, except for the inclined back lintel of the plot, and they are southeast-facing along the long side. 

Save this picture!
Renovation of two Houses Between Party Walls / arqbag - Interior Photography, Facade
Cortesía de Arqbag
Save this picture!
Renovation of two Houses Between Party Walls / arqbag - Image 12 of 16
First floor plan

The resulting house explores the potential of unifying both houses through the shared party wall. Moreover, the exterior garden space (inner courtyard) is expanded and conditioned. By connecting the different spaces of the house through new passages in this shared party wall, the housing scheme changes from a linear layout to an indeterminate matrix of spaces that allows for multiple living arrangements. 

Save this picture!
Renovation of two Houses Between Party Walls / arqbag - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
Cortesía de Arqbag
Save this picture!
Renovation of two Houses Between Party Walls / arqbag - Image 13 of 16
Second floor plan

The house consists of a ground floor, a first floor, and an attic floor. Partition walls made of compacted earthblocks are proposed. Special attention has been given to the thermal envelope solution in order to minimize energy demand, both in the thermal insulation of the roofs and in the facades with higher heat loss. A shading system has been provided to regulate solar gain and prevent overheating and discomfort. 

Save this picture!
Renovation of two Houses Between Party Walls / arqbag - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Column
Cortesía de Arqbag
Save this picture!
Renovation of two Houses Between Party Walls / arqbag - Image 15 of 16
Section

Efforts have been made to minimize the environmental impact of the proposal, both in terms of construction solutions and execution processes during the construction. Bioclimatic strategies are proposed, such as solar gain on the south facade, chimney effect ventilation through the central core, use of thermal inertia, humidity control, and natural lighting, to reduce energy consumption and improve comfort and health. 

Save this picture!
Renovation of two Houses Between Party Walls / arqbag - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam
Cortesía de Arqbag
Save this picture!
Renovation of two Houses Between Party Walls / arqbag - Image 14 of 16
Section

Thermal inertia and the ability to regulate indoor humidity in existing walls are optimized by introducing compacted earth blocks (BTC) as the main material of the proposal. Thermal losses are insulated in surfaces such as the roof, facades, and ground slab in contact with the ground. The central core is conceived as a ventilation and lighting element, with skylights on the roof and a ventilated walkway on the first floor. In this sense, the environmental conditions of the central part of the house, which is usually dark and poorly ventilated in this traditional typology, are improved. 

Save this picture!
Renovation of two Houses Between Party Walls / arqbag - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Table, Beam, Windows, Sink
Cortesía de Arqbag
Save this picture!
Renovation of two Houses Between Party Walls / arqbag - Image 16 of 16
Section

The central core intersects with the roof through two motorized windows that provide natural lighting, solar gain, and cross ventilation for all spaces in the house. The new core houses the different bathroom facilities, differentiated according to their use.

Save this picture!
Renovation of two Houses Between Party Walls / arqbag - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
Cortesía de Arqbag

The typology of the house imposes purely structural constraints, offering an aggregated distribution that denies access and service cores with environmental qualities such as ventilation and lighting. By adding two adjacent houses, expanding this central area allows us to reverse these limitations and turn these central elements into drivers of environmental qualities. Thus, we turn the main scarcity of the pre-existing condition into a crucial element of the proposal. 

Save this picture!
Renovation of two Houses Between Party Walls / arqbag - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Brick, Beam
Cortesía de Arqbag

The facade cladding, as well as the roof insulation, ensures thermal continuity that reduces renewable energy consumption by 60% compared to the CTE limit. BTC provides thermal inertia (similar to ceramic brick walls), but unlike ceramics, the earth also provides hygroscopic control. This ability to control indoor humidity represents an "extra" (and unique) comfort feature.

Save this picture!
Renovation of two Houses Between Party Walls / arqbag - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
Cortesía de Arqbag

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
arqbag
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationHistoric PreservationSpain
Cite: "Renovation of two Houses Between Party Walls / arqbag" [Rehabilitación de dos casas entre medianeras / arqbag] 17 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009879/renovation-of-two-houses-between-party-walls-arqbag> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags