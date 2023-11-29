Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
In charming Oberneukirchen, located in the Austrian countryside, architect Walter Kräutler and artist Sofie Thorsen have come together to transform the interior of the neo-Gothic village church in episode 10 of Opening up.

Opening Up / Neo-Gothic Architecture Meets Modern Minimalism - Image 13 of 13
© Hertha Hurnau

Their contemporary interpretation honors the original structure while transforming the interior of the space. The transformation shows meticulous attention to detail, with the addition of custom-made glass-and-steel pivot doors. Supported by the use of FritsJurgens pivot hinges, they seamlessly reveal the new centerpiece: an artistically designed altar serving as the heart of the church.

