Opening Up / Neo-Gothic Architecture Meets Modern Minimalism

In charming Oberneukirchen, located in the Austrian countryside, architect Walter Kräutler and artist Sofie Thorsen have come together to transform the interior of the neo-Gothic village church in episode 10 of Opening up.

Their contemporary interpretation honors the original structure while transforming the interior of the space. The transformation shows meticulous attention to detail, with the addition of custom-made glass-and-steel pivot doors. Supported by the use of FritsJurgens pivot hinges, they seamlessly reveal the new centerpiece: an artistically designed altar serving as the heart of the church.