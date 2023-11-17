Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Small Scale
  4. France
  5. Shelter for Gardeners / Esnard Sanz

Shelter for Gardeners / Esnard Sanz

Save
Shelter for Gardeners / Esnard Sanz

Shelter for Gardeners / Esnard Sanz - Exterior Photography, ForestShelter for Gardeners / Esnard Sanz - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Beam, FacadeShelter for Gardeners / Esnard Sanz - Interior Photography, BeamShelter for Gardeners / Esnard Sanz - Interior Photography, BeamShelter for Gardeners / Esnard Sanz - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Small Scale, Other Structures
Villenave-d'Ornon, France
  • Architects: Esnard Sanz
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Agnes Clotis
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Julien Lavoine
  • Lead Architects: Antoine Esnard
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Shelter for Gardeners / Esnard Sanz - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Agnes Clotis

Text description provided by the architects. At the heart of a vast group of allotment gardens, the program consists of the construction of a convivial place for gardeners. On this basis, the question is to design a space of possibilities where uses can be invented. The building is inserted into an existing grove, without impacting the trees. This location thus offers gardeners a plant cover protecting from high heat, a shaded place conducive to hybrid activities, opening onto the outside.

Save this picture!
Shelter for Gardeners / Esnard Sanz - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Agnes Clotis
Save this picture!
Shelter for Gardeners / Esnard Sanz - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Beam, Facade
© Agnes Clotis
Save this picture!
Shelter for Gardeners / Esnard Sanz - Image 16 of 18
Plan

This project offers a unique opportunity to express an architecture based on the essentials: shelter, shadow, light, structure, and materiality. The architecture is revealed here in its simplest form, offering protection against wind, sun, and rain, uniting gardeners around a place to share.

Save this picture!
Shelter for Gardeners / Esnard Sanz - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Agnes Clotis
Save this picture!
Shelter for Gardeners / Esnard Sanz - Interior Photography, Beam
© Agnes Clotis
Save this picture!
Shelter for Gardeners / Esnard Sanz - Image 17 of 18
Exploded axonometric
Save this picture!
Shelter for Gardeners / Esnard Sanz - Interior Photography, Beam
© Agnes Clotis

A laminated concrete wall accommodates the water points, evoking the old washhouses of the region. A wooden frame and its light covering create cover, collecting and storing rainwater which will irrigate the shared garden plots. Polycarbonate sheets embedded in steel frames create the enclosure, protecting it from the wind, and filtering light, and views of the surrounding environment.

Save this picture!
Shelter for Gardeners / Esnard Sanz - Interior Photography, Beam
© Agnes Clotis
Save this picture!
Shelter for Gardeners / Esnard Sanz - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Agnes Clotis

The assembly of these three elements is elaborated in order to remain visible and intelligible for future users. A clear implementation that allows everyone to better understand the built environment in which they will operate. The removal of the secondary work exposes the structural assemblies, thus revealing without artifice and expressing a sober architecture, elaborating the constructive detail in a holistic manner.

Save this picture!
Shelter for Gardeners / Esnard Sanz - Exterior Photography, Windows, Fence
© Agnes Clotis

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:33140 Villenave-d'Ornon, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Esnard Sanz
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOtherSmall ScaleOther StructuresFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOtherSmall ScaleOther StructuresFrance
Cite: "Shelter for Gardeners / Esnard Sanz" 17 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009859/shelter-for-gardeners-esnard-sanz> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags