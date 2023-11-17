Shelter for Gardeners / Esnard Sanz

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. At the heart of a vast group of allotment gardens, the program consists of the construction of a convivial place for gardeners. On this basis, the question is to design a space of possibilities where uses can be invented. The building is inserted into an existing grove, without impacting the trees. This location thus offers gardeners a plant cover protecting from high heat, a shaded place conducive to hybrid activities, opening onto the outside.

This project offers a unique opportunity to express an architecture based on the essentials: shelter, shadow, light, structure, and materiality. The architecture is revealed here in its simplest form, offering protection against wind, sun, and rain, uniting gardeners around a place to share.

A laminated concrete wall accommodates the water points, evoking the old washhouses of the region. A wooden frame and its light covering create cover, collecting and storing rainwater which will irrigate the shared garden plots. Polycarbonate sheets embedded in steel frames create the enclosure, protecting it from the wind, and filtering light, and views of the surrounding environment.

The assembly of these three elements is elaborated in order to remain visible and intelligible for future users. A clear implementation that allows everyone to better understand the built environment in which they will operate. The removal of the secondary work exposes the structural assemblies, thus revealing without artifice and expressing a sober architecture, elaborating the constructive detail in a holistic manner.