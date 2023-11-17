Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. The Cloister Home / NoMaDoS

The Cloister Home / NoMaDoS

Save
The Cloister Home / NoMaDoS

The Cloister Home / NoMaDoS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Windows, BeamThe Cloister Home / NoMaDoS - Interior Photography, Windows, DoorThe Cloister Home / NoMaDoS - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BedThe Cloister Home / NoMaDoS - Interior Photography, ChairThe Cloister Home / NoMaDoS - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Apartments
Morioka, Japan
  • Architects: NoMaDoS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  68
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kentaro Yoshida
  • Lead Architects: Naoya Yoshikawa, Fumi Otosaka, Hikaru Chiba
  • Lighting Design: TILe
  • Equipment Design: NoMaDoS, Ryosuke Takahashi
  • Lighting Designer: Yasuyoshi Iwakabe
  • Construction: EIKOU Corporation
  • City: Morioka
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Cloister Home / NoMaDoS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Windows, Beam
© Kentaro Yoshida

Text description provided by the architects. This is a renovation project for a 44-year-old apartment. The owner is an enthusiast of weaving wooden basket bags. The owner's requests were to have an earthen floor space that could be used as a studio, to enjoy the views of the river and cityscape from the windows, and to optimize the living space compactly.

Save this picture!
The Cloister Home / NoMaDoS - Interior Photography, Windows, Door
© Kentaro Yoshida
Save this picture!
The Cloister Home / NoMaDoS - Image 17 of 18
Plan

To achieve this, we arranged the core living area in a box-like shape at an angle, with the bathroom, bed, closets, etc., centralized in the middle. Gaps were left between the existing concrete walls and the core space. These gaps create a trapezoidal floor plan that allows the space to flexibly expand and contract, forming a continuous cloister wrapping around. This enables enjoying the outdoor scenery from any spot in the house and feeling the nature and climate changes.

Save this picture!
The Cloister Home / NoMaDoS - Interior Photography, Chair
© Kentaro Yoshida
Save this picture!
The Cloister Home / NoMaDoS - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Kentaro Yoshida

Instead of compartmentalizing the space by functions, we freely placed furniture to utilize the original spatial features, reading at sunlit spots and experiencing different living state gradients. The aim was to create a living space to feel the seasonal and landscape transformations.

Save this picture!
The Cloister Home / NoMaDoS - Interior Photography, Sink, Countertop
© Kentaro Yoshida

Highlights:

  • A spacious south-side earthen floor space that can serve as a studio, gallery, or dining area.
  • The corridor provides openness while retaining some concealment, with the deeper space unfolding as one moves.
  • Curtains can enclose the built-in bed to become a cave-like resting area.
  • The peg walls allow flexible mounting of tools, knick-knacks, clocks, paintings, etc.

Save this picture!
The Cloister Home / NoMaDoS - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam
© Kentaro Yoshida

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
NoMaDoS
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesHousingApartmentsJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesHousingApartmentsJapan
Cite: "The Cloister Home / NoMaDoS" 17 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009858/the-cloister-home-nomados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags