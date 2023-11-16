Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Belgium
  5. Tweewater Housing / XDGA - Xaveer De Geyter Architects

Tweewater Housing / XDGA - Xaveer De Geyter Architects

Save
Tweewater Housing / XDGA - Xaveer De Geyter Architects

Tweewater Housing / XDGA - Xaveer De Geyter Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Waterfront, Facade, CityscapeTweewater Housing / XDGA - Xaveer De Geyter Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsTweewater Housing / XDGA - Xaveer De Geyter Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsTweewater Housing / XDGA - Xaveer De Geyter Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeTweewater Housing / XDGA - Xaveer De Geyter Architects - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Leuven, Belgium
  • Design Team: Xaveer De Geyter, Allard Doug, Bonnevalle Tom, Bruyland Karel, Coelis Pieter, De Greef Joris, Huyghe Ingrid, Jobert Menelik, Rouillere Anne-Sophie, Van Besien Willem, Van Daele Wouter, Vandeputte Marie-Pierre, Zenha Rui
  • Implementation: Xaveer De Geyter, Bonnevalle Tom, Coelis Pieter, De Greef Joris, Defloor Hanne, Duerinck Nicolas, Duric Nenad, Houari Yasmine
  • Structure Execution: SWECO
  • Wind Study: Daidalos
  • City: Leuven
  • Country: Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tweewater Housing / XDGA - Xaveer De Geyter Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Waterfront, Facade, Cityscape
© Maxime Delvaux

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of two main buildings – the tower and the bar- and is located in a park that was a former important beer production site.

Save this picture!
Tweewater Housing / XDGA - Xaveer De Geyter Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Maxime Delvaux
Save this picture!
Tweewater Housing / XDGA - Xaveer De Geyter Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maxime Delvaux
Save this picture!
Tweewater Housing / XDGA - Xaveer De Geyter Architects - Image 22 of 29
Plan - Ground floor

The tower develops over 20 levels for a total height of 70 meters and 9000 m² of apartments; this landmark is composed of juxtaposed and offset prisms, that not only allow for an accentuation of the volume’s mass but also offer ample, diversified, and open views towards the context. 

Save this picture!
Tweewater Housing / XDGA - Xaveer De Geyter Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maxime Delvaux
Save this picture!
Tweewater Housing / XDGA - Xaveer De Geyter Architects - Image 27 of 29
Section

The facades are almost completely transparent and the southern facade is exclusively made up of loggias, allowing each apartment to have direct access to an outdoor space.

Save this picture!
Tweewater Housing / XDGA - Xaveer De Geyter Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Maxime Delvaux
Save this picture!
Tweewater Housing / XDGA - Xaveer De Geyter Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maxime Delvaux
Save this picture!
Tweewater Housing / XDGA - Xaveer De Geyter Architects - Image 23 of 29
Plans

The verticality generated by the composition of the volume is furthermore enhanced by the rhythm of the panels and that of the aluminum profiles. The bar, on the other hand, develops over 140 meters in length, 6 levels in height, for a total of 19000 m² of housing and commercial programs. Conceived as a horizontal object, in direct dialogue with the garden, the bar is characterized by a fractional volumetry according to the floors.

Save this picture!
Tweewater Housing / XDGA - Xaveer De Geyter Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maxime Delvaux
Save this picture!
Tweewater Housing / XDGA - Xaveer De Geyter Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maxime Delvaux
Save this picture!
Tweewater Housing / XDGA - Xaveer De Geyter Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maxime Delvaux

On the ground floor, the lobby of the apartments is situated, together with spaces for activities and terraces oriented towards the south and the park.

Save this picture!
Tweewater Housing / XDGA - Xaveer De Geyter Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Cityscape, Windows
© Maxime Delvaux

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Brouwerijplein, 3000, Leuven, Belgium

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
XDGA - Xaveer De Geyter Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBelgium
Cite: "Tweewater Housing / XDGA - Xaveer De Geyter Architects" 16 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009797/tweewater-housing-xdga-xaveer-de-geyter-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags