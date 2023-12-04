Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Gómez House / Jorge Garibay Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
Gómez House / Jorge Garibay Arquitectos - Interior Photography
Gómez House / Jorge Garibay Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs
Gómez House / Jorge Garibay Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair

Houses
Corregidora, Mexico
  • Architects: Jorge Garibay Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  492
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:César Belio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Biticcino, Grupo Tenerife, Helmex, Mabe
  • Lead Architect: Jorge Garibay Barajas
© César Belio
Gómez House / Jorge Garibay Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© César Belio
© César Belio
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Gómez House / Jorge Garibay Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© César Belio

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Gómez is a housing project for a small family that responds to a simple program without unusual spatial requirements. 

© César Belio
Gómez House / Jorge Garibay Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© César Belio

During the conversations with the clients, a process of analysis and conceptual synthesis was carried out where two specific values emerged and became the main objective of the project: simplicity and impermanence through the form.

© César Belio
Gómez House / Jorge Garibay Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© César Belio
© César Belio
Plan - Upper floor
Plan - Upper floor
© César Belio
Gómez House / Jorge Garibay Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Brick, Chair
© César Belio

These conceptual values acted as rules to follow to achieve the final result. From there, the design process was an exercise of ordering the form through displacement and fragmentation.

© César Belio
Gómez House / Jorge Garibay Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© César Belio
© César Belio
Plan - Terrace
Plan - Terrace
© César Belio
Gómez House / Jorge Garibay Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© César Belio

We seek to create a rhythm of elements that respond to a formal and aesthetic agreement. This exercise answers to merely intuitive criteria to genuinely transmit these values.

© César Belio
Gómez House / Jorge Garibay Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© César Belio

Project gallery

