Gómez House / Jorge Garibay Arquitectos

-
Architects: Jorge Garibay Arquitectos
- Area: 492 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:César Belio
-
Manufacturers: Biticcino, Grupo Tenerife, Helmex, Mabe
-
Lead Architect: Jorge Garibay Barajas
- Design Team: Edgardo Estrada Ruiz, Eduardo Martinez Rodarte
- City: Corregidora
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Gómez is a housing project for a small family that responds to a simple program without unusual spatial requirements.
During the conversations with the clients, a process of analysis and conceptual synthesis was carried out where two specific values emerged and became the main objective of the project: simplicity and impermanence through the form.
These conceptual values acted as rules to follow to achieve the final result. From there, the design process was an exercise of ordering the form through displacement and fragmentation.
We seek to create a rhythm of elements that respond to a formal and aesthetic agreement. This exercise answers to merely intuitive criteria to genuinely transmit these values.