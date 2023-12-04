Gómez House / Jorge Garibay Arquitectos

+ 11

Houses • Corregidora, Mexico Architects: Jorge Garibay Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 492 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: César Belio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Biticcino , Grupo Tenerife , Helmex , Mabe

Lead Architect: Jorge Garibay Barajas

Design Team: Edgardo Estrada Ruiz, Eduardo Martinez Rodarte

City: Corregidora

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Gómez is a housing project for a small family that responds to a simple program without unusual spatial requirements.

During the conversations with the clients, a process of analysis and conceptual synthesis was carried out where two specific values emerged and became the main objective of the project: simplicity and impermanence through the form.

These conceptual values acted as rules to follow to achieve the final result. From there, the design process was an exercise of ordering the form through displacement and fragmentation.

We seek to create a rhythm of elements that respond to a formal and aesthetic agreement. This exercise answers to merely intuitive criteria to genuinely transmit these values.