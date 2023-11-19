3 ME Workshop / 3 ME Arquitectura

+ 7

City: Guanajuato

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the north of the city of Guanajuato, in the Mineral de Valenciana, 3 me architecture workshop is located on the edge of the urban area and the natural reserve of the Cuenca de la Esperanza. It is a mountainous area with abundant vegetation.

In its location, understanding its condition as an edge is attached to the slope, blends in with the landscape. On the one hand, it maintains a low scale, taking care not to obstruct the view and coexist with the adjacent buildings to open to the horizon on the other side. In the design and construction, there is a balance between tradition and contemporary architecture using local stone cut with local rigging techniques and a floated steel roof to mark the landscape.

The program is made up of three platforms: two exterior terraces, one where cars are parked, the other as an access/viewpoint and the workshop platform, where the workspace is open; The furniture is made up of a large bookcase from which three organized worktables unfold, weaving for the workshop with the views.

The workshop away from the urban environment, becomes a favorable space for contemplation, study, and analysis of architecture.