Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Mexico
  5. 3 ME Workshop / 3 ME Arquitectura

3 ME Workshop / 3 ME Arquitectura

Save
3 ME Workshop / 3 ME Arquitectura

3 ME Workshop / 3 ME Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade3 ME Workshop / 3 ME Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Chair3 ME Workshop / 3 ME Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Beam3 ME Workshop / 3 ME Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Forest, Coast3 ME Workshop / 3 ME Arquitectura - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Office Buildings
Guanajuato, Mexico
  • Architects: 3 ME Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  85
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jorge Succar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Interceramic
  • Lead Architects: Augusto Valentino Hernández Cervantes, Enrico Eugenio Hernández Cervantes
  • City: Guanajuato
  • Country: Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
3 ME Workshop / 3 ME Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Jorge Succar
Save this picture!
3 ME Workshop / 3 ME Arquitectura - Image 9 of 12
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
3 ME Workshop / 3 ME Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Forest, Coast
© Jorge Succar

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the north of the city of Guanajuato, in the Mineral de Valenciana, 3 me architecture workshop is located on the edge of the urban area and the natural reserve of the Cuenca de la Esperanza. It is a mountainous area with abundant vegetation.

Save this picture!
3 ME Workshop / 3 ME Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jorge Succar
Save this picture!
3 ME Workshop / 3 ME Arquitectura - Image 10 of 12
Plan

In its location, understanding its condition as an edge is attached to the slope, blends in with the landscape. On the one hand, it maintains a low scale, taking care not to obstruct the view and coexist with the adjacent buildings to open to the horizon on the other side. In the design and construction, there is a balance between tradition and contemporary architecture using local stone cut with local rigging techniques and a floated steel roof to mark the landscape.

Save this picture!
3 ME Workshop / 3 ME Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Beam
© Jorge Succar
Save this picture!
3 ME Workshop / 3 ME Arquitectura - Image 11 of 12
Section

The program is made up of three platforms: two exterior terraces, one where cars are parked, the other as an access/viewpoint and the workshop platform, where the workspace is open; The furniture is made up of a large bookcase from which three organized worktables unfold, weaving for the workshop with the views.

Save this picture!
3 ME Workshop / 3 ME Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Chair
© Jorge Succar
Save this picture!
3 ME Workshop / 3 ME Arquitectura - Image 12 of 12
Section

The workshop away from the urban environment, becomes a favorable space for contemplation, study, and analysis of architecture.

Save this picture!
3 ME Workshop / 3 ME Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Jorge Succar

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Guanajuato, Gto., Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
3 ME Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsMexico
Cite: "3 ME Workshop / 3 ME Arquitectura" [Taller 3 ME / 3 ME Arquitectura] 19 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009792/3-me-workshop-3-me-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest BureausCheck the latest BureausCheck the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Desk Systems

Top #Tags