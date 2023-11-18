Oficina do Bacalhau / COM/O atelier

+ 12

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. OFICINA DO BACALHAU is located in an existing building and is a space dedicated to the sale of codfish and products derived from it, raw or prepared. It comprises a bar, a “barra” and a terrace on the lower floor and a restaurant on the upper floor.

The walls are covered with “poor” plaster and most of the furniture is in stainless steel, emphasizing the idea of a cod workshop. Light is the element that gives nobility and comfort to the space with a raw and bare appearance.

The signage is made through warm tone neon lights that punctuate the space and give it color. All pieces were designed specifically for the place.