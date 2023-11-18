Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  Oficina do Bacalhau / COM/O atelier

Oficina do Bacalhau / COM/O atelier

Oficina do Bacalhau / COM/O atelier

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Office Buildings
Alcabideche, Portugal
Oficina do Bacalhau / COM/O atelier - Interior Photography, Chair, Stairs
© Daniel Malhão Fotografia

Text description provided by the architects. OFICINA DO BACALHAU is located in an existing building and is a space dedicated to the sale of codfish and products derived from it, raw or prepared. It comprises a bar, a “barra” and a terrace on the lower floor and a restaurant on the upper floor.

Oficina do Bacalhau / COM/O atelier - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Daniel Malhão Fotografia
Oficina do Bacalhau / COM/O atelier - Image 16 of 17
Plan - Ground floor
Oficina do Bacalhau / COM/O atelier - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Column
© Daniel Malhão Fotografia

The walls are covered with “poor” plaster and most of the furniture is in stainless steel, emphasizing the idea of a cod workshop. Light is the element that gives nobility and comfort to the space with a raw and bare appearance.

Oficina do Bacalhau / COM/O atelier - Interior Photography
© Daniel Malhão Fotografia

The signage is made through warm tone neon lights that punctuate the space and give it color. All pieces were designed specifically for the place.

Oficina do Bacalhau / COM/O atelier - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Daniel Malhão Fotografia

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Alcabideche, Portugal

COM/O atelier
