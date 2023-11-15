Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Office - Shed / Office x Tohme

Office - Shed / Office x Tohme

Office - Shed / Office x Tohme - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Office Buildings
Ecuador
  • Client: Latina Textil S.A.
  • Design Director: Juan Tohme
  • Design Team : Juan Pérez Monsalvo, Candela Botta
  • Country: Ecuador
Office - Shed / Office x Tohme - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nicolás Provoste
Office - Shed / Office x Tohme - Image 11 of 18
Site plan

Text description provided by the architects. In the outskirts of the city of Quito, the Office-Warehouse project emerges as a need for expansion of workspace for a textile company. The new building seeks to install a model for alternative workspaces from the periphery and rurality. 

Office - Shed / Office x Tohme - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Nicolás Provoste
Office - Shed / Office x Tohme - Image 12 of 18
Axo

Modular industrial construction enables a proposal of generic spaces adaptable to any desired program. The layout of the new project (pavilion) relates to the existing infrastructure (warehouse) through distance and depth.

Office - Shed / Office x Tohme - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
© Nicolás Provoste
Office - Shed / Office x Tohme - Image 14 of 18
Ground floor plan

A linear metal structure repeats and adapts as many times as necessary to form spaces that, through strict modulation and liberated edges, propose a complete connection with the exterior. Certain indeterminacy of the program is observed on the glazed pavilion, leisure areas such as dining and resting spaces are delimited by landscapes contained by the structure itself at the ends of the pavilion. 

Office - Shed / Office x Tohme - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nicolás Provoste
Office - Shed / Office x Tohme - Image 15 of 18
Structural plan

The typology of the new building in the form of a "t" developed horizontally proposes the organization of interior spaces through a central corridor that connects the front and back, causing the arrangement of the inverted roof. 

Office - Shed / Office x Tohme - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Glass, Facade
© Nicolás Provoste
Office - Shed / Office x Tohme - Image 16 of 18
Cross section

Design and construction strategies are evident in three important moments: the first, a geometric support as a working method with simple and recognizable elements through a grid, a measurement system, and a mathematical relationship every 2.5 meters longitudinally and every 5 meters in the opposite direction, proposing a spatial and pragmatic order to work on a context with irregular edges. 

Office - Shed / Office x Tohme - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nicolás Provoste
Office - Shed / Office x Tohme - Image 17 of 18
Long section

The second, on the other hand, through precise and neutral geometric support, the determination of the interior space establishes a definition of isolated or associated elementary geometric figures (service spaces such as bathrooms and kitchens) to existing elements. Third, through repetition of window carpentry in a vertical direction, an alternating rhythm is proposed between fixed panels and ventilation, causing each interior space to have a relationship with the immediate context (garden and/or warehouse). 

Office - Shed / Office x Tohme - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Nicolás Provoste
Office - Shed / Office x Tohme - Image 18 of 18
Elevation

A project that proposes a new contract between scales where the domestic becomes a workspace and vice versa in the face of rurality with certain characteristics of domesticity with imposing and static isolated infrastructures.

Office - Shed / Office x Tohme - Exterior Photography
© Nicolás Provoste

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

