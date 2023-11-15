Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Houses in La Extraviada / em-estudio

Houses in La Extraviada / em-estudio

Save
Houses in La Extraviada / em-estudio

Houses in La Extraviada / em-estudio - Exterior Photography, CoastHouses in La Extraviada / em-estudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Countertop, Chair, Beam, WindowsHouses in La Extraviada / em-estudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, WindowsHouses in La Extraviada / em-estudio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WindowsHouses in La Extraviada / em-estudio - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Mazunte, Mexico
  • Architects In Charge: Ivan Esqueda Martínez
  • City: Mazunte
  • Country: Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Houses in La Extraviada / em-estudio - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Mara Sánchez Renero
Save this picture!
Houses in La Extraviada / em-estudio - Image 8 of 20
Complex plan

Text description provided by the architects. The Extraviada is a fish that became a dream that became a project that became a house overlooking the sea. Looking at the Pacific Ocean, La Extraviada is a house designed for vacationing in Mazunte, Oaxaca. It is built on the hillside facing the tranquil and majestic Mermejita beach, completely surrounded by nature.

Save this picture!
Houses in La Extraviada / em-estudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Countertop, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Diego Padilla Magallanes
Save this picture!
Houses in La Extraviada / em-estudio - Image 10 of 20
Floor plan +12.20

The first stage of the project, consisting of the main house and two independent studios, was completed in early 2020. In the summer of 2021, the second stage began with the construction of Casita Sepia and Casita Erizo, which extend towards the lower part of the land and were completed in January 2023.

Save this picture!
Houses in La Extraviada / em-estudio - Image 11 of 20
Floor plan +15.00

The project seeks to blend in with the hill, adapting to its topography, where the spaces are gradually revealed as you go up or down the mountain. The volume emerges from the overlapping of stone volumes, which contain large wooden windows and project one onto the other, adapting to the slope of the land, creating terraces and cantilevers that provide shade and accompany the wind currents, creating an image of balanced stones on the hillside.

Save this picture!
Houses in La Extraviada / em-estudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, Windows
© Diego Padilla Magallanes
Save this picture!
Houses in La Extraviada / em-estudio - Image 12 of 20
Floor plan +18.20

Being located at the bottom of the mountain, both constructions have three levels that adapt to the slope of the land, without blocking the views of the existing buildings or between them, rising to see the sea and seeking the passage of air with cross ventilation that brings freshness to the spaces.

Save this picture!
Houses in La Extraviada / em-estudio - Image 13 of 20
Floor plan +21.00

The architecture of the cottages does not fight against the nature of their context and the wear and tear caused by their proximity to the sea, salt, sun, and humidity, but on the contrary, it uses them to its advantage, making them an essential part of the design, seeking that the patina of time and the imprint of nature be an integral part of the project's image, where weathering gives character to the volumes.

Save this picture!
Houses in La Extraviada / em-estudio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Diego Padilla Magallanes
Save this picture!
Houses in La Extraviada / em-estudio - Image 16 of 20
Long section

Most of the materials used in the construction come from the region, such as macuil wood in the carpentry and stone from nearby quarries in the walls of the property's access. As in the first stage of the project, the walls are finished with polished cement mixed with coffee-colored pigments, seeking to blend the volumes with the range of tones in the environment, in addition to integrating black pigment in the foundations and in the walls of the courtyards, inspired by the black sand of Mermejita beach.

Save this picture!
Houses in La Extraviada / em-estudio - Image 17 of 20
Section A-A'

Sepia and Erizo have the same dimensions and both preserve the existing module of the project, where each window measures 4.5 meters wide, but each one responds to its location on the mountain. In Casita Erizo, the access is through a private interior courtyard where a freshwater pool is located, and from where the social area is accessed. From the courtyard, an exterior staircase rises to the bedroom with views of the treetops and the sea in the background. The staircase continues to wrap around the volume of the cottage until it reaches the third level where the terrace is located, with a light roof of wood and otate, from which the mountain and the ocean can be seen.

Save this picture!
Houses in La Extraviada / em-estudio - Interior Photography, Fence, Handrail, Coast, Deck, Beam
© Diego Padilla Magallanes
Save this picture!
Houses in La Extraviada / em-estudio - Image 18 of 20
Section B-B'

Further up, Casita Sepia rises following the slope of the mountain. Its social area is located on the ground floor, which opens onto a private interior courtyard. An exterior staircase leads to the bedroom, which has unobstructed views of the sea and continues to the terrace on the third level, which is connected to a private pool on the mountainside via a bridge.

Save this picture!
Houses in La Extraviada / em-estudio - Image 19 of 20
Section C-C'

The access to the cottages is from the lower part of the land from a path at beach level. There is a parking area and a service area surrounded by stone walls and shaded by palm trees. The staircase carved into the mountain that leads up to the cottages continues to the main house, located at the highest part of the land, thus connecting all the spaces. Casita Sepia and Casita Erizo complete the composition of volumes that descend down the mountain slope and are part of La Extraviada, a young project that will continue to dream and is not afraid of the passage of time.

Save this picture!
Houses in La Extraviada / em-estudio - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Ivan Esqueda Martínez

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
em-estudio
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Houses in La Extraviada / em-estudio" [Casitas en La Extraviada / em-estudio] 15 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009744/houses-in-la-extraviada-em-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags