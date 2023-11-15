Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  Stella Plage Skate Park / Espace Libre

Stella Plage Skate Park / Espace Libre

Stella Plage Skate Park / Espace Libre

Stella Plage Skate Park / Espace Libre

Skatepark
Cucq, France
Stella Plage Skate Park / Espace Libre - Exterior Photography
© Julien Falsimagne

Text description provided by the architects. In 2022, landscape and urban planning studio Espace Libre delivered a Skate Park perfectly integrated into the urban and landscaped development of Stella Plage in Cucq (Pas-de-Calais).

Stella Plage Skate Park / Espace Libre - Exterior Photography
© Julien Falsimagne
Stella Plage Skate Park / Espace Libre - Exterior Photography
© Julien Falsimagne

Between Place de l’Étoile and the seafront, the new 3,000m2 facility is part of the wider development of Stella Plage: redesign of Place de l’Etoile, creation of ecological corridors along the Cours des Champs Elysées, and a housing program between Place de l’Etoile and the seafront. This area also includes the seafront, a residential neighborhood to the south of the Skate Parc, adjacent streets that connect to the great landscape of the dunes, a parking lot... The new facility is located at the exact crossroads of all these programs.

Stella Plage Skate Park / Espace Libre - Exterior Photography
© Julien Falsimagne
Stella Plage Skate Park / Espace Libre - Image 21 of 25
Axo

The agency therefore conceived the space as a park in continuity with the peripheral facilities, including a mini climbing wall and a basketball hoop, the imaginary sea and dunes having shaped the suppleness of the concrete curves.

Stella Plage Skate Park / Espace Libre - Exterior Photography
© Julien Falsimagne
Stella Plage Skate Park / Espace Libre - Image 22 of 25
Skate features

Open to scooters, skateboards, bicycles, rollerblades, and other gliding enthusiasts, the public facility is not fenced off (even though users have to respect opening hours) and its design allows everyone to roam freely.

Stella Plage Skate Park / Espace Libre - Exterior Photography, Windows, Coast
© Julien Falsimagne

A landscape project as much as an architectural one, the Cucq Skate Park takes on its full meaning a year later, the plants have found success and the lovers of exhilarating sensations have resolutely appropriated the track.

Stella Plage Skate Park / Espace Libre - Exterior Photography
© Julien Falsimagne

Project location

Address:Stella Plage, 62780 Cucq, France

Espace Libre
Top #Tags