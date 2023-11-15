Stella Plage Skate Park / Espace Libre

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. In 2022, landscape and urban planning studio Espace Libre delivered a Skate Park perfectly integrated into the urban and landscaped development of Stella Plage in Cucq (Pas-de-Calais).

Between Place de l’Étoile and the seafront, the new 3,000m2 facility is part of the wider development of Stella Plage: redesign of Place de l’Etoile, creation of ecological corridors along the Cours des Champs Elysées, and a housing program between Place de l’Etoile and the seafront. This area also includes the seafront, a residential neighborhood to the south of the Skate Parc, adjacent streets that connect to the great landscape of the dunes, a parking lot... The new facility is located at the exact crossroads of all these programs.

The agency therefore conceived the space as a park in continuity with the peripheral facilities, including a mini climbing wall and a basketball hoop, the imaginary sea and dunes having shaped the suppleness of the concrete curves.

Open to scooters, skateboards, bicycles, rollerblades, and other gliding enthusiasts, the public facility is not fenced off (even though users have to respect opening hours) and its design allows everyone to roam freely.

A landscape project as much as an architectural one, the Cucq Skate Park takes on its full meaning a year later, the plants have found success and the lovers of exhilarating sensations have resolutely appropriated the track.