Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Chile
  5. LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Save
LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, ForestLAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, WindowsLAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, Concrete, Beam, ColumnLAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior PhotographyLAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Installations & Structures
Yungay, Chile
  • Architects: Pezo von Ellrichshausen
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  35
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Lead Architects: Mauricio Pezo, Sofia von Ellrichshausen
  • Client: Fundación Artificial
  • Collaborators: Emilie Kjaer, Maria Arnold, Francesco Caminati, Beatrice Pedrotti, Theo Cozzi, Olga Arzul
  • Structural Engineering: Sergio Contreras
  • Construction : Constructora Natural
  • City: Yungay
  • Country: Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, Forest
Cortesía de © Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Save this picture!
LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 20 of 31
Floor plan
Save this picture!
LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 12 of 31
Sketch

Text description provided by the architects. This solitary figure functions as a signal and as a viewpoint of the landscape (both interior and exterior). With a vertical sequence of rooms, it was built to overlook the Andes Mountain Range, hidden behind the native forest. 

Save this picture!
LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, Forest
Cortesía de © Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Save this picture!
LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 21 of 31
Sections
Save this picture!
LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 13 of 31
Sketch

Its format is that of a slender volume, formed in turn by two towers: the lower one with an overhang that duplicates its roof, and the upper one with a terrace that duplicates its floor. 

Save this picture!
LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, Windows
Cortesía de © Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Save this picture!
LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 22 of 31
Elevations
Save this picture!
LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 14 of 31
Sketch

The floor and ceiling are a horizontal slab projected halfway up the elevation, a thin cantilevered plane that extends towards the four cardinal points, with the difficult function of containing a shallow rainwater pond. 

Save this picture!
LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography
Cortesía de © Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Save this picture!
LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 23 of 31
Floor plan
Save this picture!
LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 15 of 31
Sketch

Thus, this slab becomes a mirror that reflects the upper section of the tower, the sky, and the surrounding trees; but it also transfigures into a fictitious glass, into a transparency, suggesting the presence of the lower tower. 

Save this picture!
LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, Concrete, Beam, Column
Cortesía de © Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Save this picture!
LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 24 of 31
Structural plan
Save this picture!
LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 16 of 31
Sketch

And even more difficult: like a permanent cloud, the slab casts a dense and compact shadow over the lower tower, and even sometimes the rain falls all around the perimeter due to the overflow of the small pond. 

Save this picture!
LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
Cortesía de © Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Save this picture!
LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 28 of 31
Structural plan
Save this picture!
LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 17 of 31
Sketch

Paradoxically, the function of the viewpoint is reversed inside the tower. Instead of framing the sublime panorama, perhaps tempering an imposing presence, access to the suspended platform occurs through a spiral staircase that revolves around a continuous mural of vines, both live and painted, depicting a selection of thirty interconnected native flowers on the same tree. 

Save this picture!
LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography
Cortesía de © Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Save this picture!
LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 29 of 31
Details
Save this picture!
LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 18 of 31
Sketch

After the platform, a feeble wooden ladder allows climbing up to a dark room with four peepholes, a sort of intricate camera obscura, which in turn serves as a passage to an open, overexposed roof, with a hearth that, at the proper distance, could turn the entire tower into an antiquated chimney.

Save this picture!
LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 30 of 31
Model
Save this picture!
LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, Chair, Deck, Patio, Garden
Cortesía de © Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Yungay, Ñuble, Chile

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureChile

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureChile
Cite: "LAMA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen" [Pabellón LAMA / Pezo von Ellrichshausen] 14 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009710/lama-pavilion-pezo-von-ellrichshausen> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path Lights

Check the latest Path Lights

Check the latest SwingsCheck the latest SwingsCheck the latest Swings

Check the latest Swings

Top #Tags