© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
N 0 1 Store / Boo studio - Interior Photography, KitchenN 0 1 Store / Boo studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, DoorN 0 1 Store / Boo studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, ClosetN 0 1 Store / Boo studio - Interior Photography, WindowsN 0 1 Store / Boo studio - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Store
Medellín, Colombia
  • Architects: Boo studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  57
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mateo Soto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Holcim, Metalplus
  • Lead Architects: Carlos Restrepo Arroyave, Juan Pablo Rios Moncada
  • Collaborators: Catherine Vélez Arias, Ana Suescún Quiroz
  • Art: Nector Mejia
  • Construction: Jaime Andrés Rios Moncada
  • Lighting Design: Estudio Dedós
  • Lighting: Ingear
  • Furniture: Herman Miller
  • Walls: Sto
  • Carpentry: Metalplus
  • City: Medellín
  • Country: Colombia
N 0 1 Store / Boo studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Mateo Soto
N 0 1 Store / Boo studio - Image 11 of 13
Plan
N 0 1 Store / Boo studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Mateo Soto

Text description provided by the architects. The NARO boutique, conceived by the emerging studio Boo, is the result of transforming a tight space of 58m2 in the city of Medellin. This project not only fulfills the client's desire to establish a distinctive identity but also symbolizes the artistic and exclusive essence of luxury products. Additionally, it presents an innovative and futuristic vision for the retail environment.

N 0 1 Store / Boo studio - Interior Photography
© Mateo Soto
N 0 1 Store / Boo studio - Image 12 of 13
Section - A

The main challenge arose from the trapezoidal layout of the floor plan, especially in the narrow back section intended for dressing rooms. The presence of a column in the center of this space further complicated the situation. A solution was needed to integrate the reception, product display, and dressing area without resorting to typical divisions, maintaining a consistent visual flow. To achieve this sense of visual continuity, a flexible steel structure was incorporated that embraces the perimeter of the trapezoid, enveloping the rear column and housing the dressing area. This cladding not only defines the architectural identity of the store but also serves as an exhibition space to enhance the products.

N 0 1 Store / Boo studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Closet
© Mateo Soto

The entrance was also specially designed, functioning as a kind of airlock that serves as a prelude to the store experience. Here, the interplay of shadows, steel reflections, and mirrors creates a dynamic atmosphere that acts as a prelude to the rest of the space. In addition to serving as a filter, this entrance was conceived as an ideal cubicle for taking photos of both the products and the models.

N 0 1 Store / Boo studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Door
© Mateo Soto
N 0 1 Store / Boo studio - Image 13 of 13
Section - B
N 0 1 Store / Boo studio - Interior Photography
© Mateo Soto

In addition to steel, materials such as concrete flooring, paint, and glass elements with imperceptible joints in the furniture were used, contributing to creating a futuristic and impeccable atmosphere. Every detail, from custom-made furniture to accessories, anchors, and benches, was meticulously and exclusively designed for the store, highlighting the carefully crafted scenery.

N 0 1 Store / Boo studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Mateo Soto

Project location

Address:Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreColombia
