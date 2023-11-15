Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Atelier / JAN TYRPEKL

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Hospitality Architecture, Detail, Arts & Architecture
Stříbrná Skalice, Czech Republic
  Architects: JAN TYRPEKL
  Area:  68
  Year:  2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Antonín Matějovský
  Lead Architects: Jan Tyrpekl
© Antonín Matějovský
© Antonín Matějovský

Text description provided by the architects. The building was created as an attempt to recycle materials that we had available from previous constructions and from family members who had stored them for decades - larch terrace boards, spruce facade boards, profiles for the construction of the foundations, windows, and most of the insulation materials. We were also able to borrow shroud boards, light equipment, etc., so the building was largely self-built with the help of friends and family.

© Antonín Matějovský
© Antonín Matějovský
Site Plan
Site Plan

We wanted a three-season building that would be suitable for work, relaxation, family celebrations or as a "guest room". A building that would relate to the surrounding landscape with views across the valley from the former pond to the forest.

© Antonín Matějovský
© Antonín Matějovský
© Antonín Matějovský
© Antonín Matějovský
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The whole building is made up of three parts - the studio itself with modest sanitary facilities, a sauna with a beekeeping workshop, and a terrace between the two volumes. It attempts to work with the culture of work by making it possible to relax by taking a sauna or taking care of three bee colonies.

© Antonín Matějovský
© Antonín Matějovský
© Antonín Matějovský
© Antonín Matějovský
Section
Section

The concept is based on a continuous trivial mass with a gable roof with north-facing windows, which completely limits the overheating of the building during the summer. The mass has niches on the continuous facades which are used to store timber, this helps to insulate in the colder months.

© Antonín Matějovský
© Antonín Matějovský

The building is founded on concrete footings that support a timber grid. The structure is an admitted timber frame that carries individual insulated timber panels. It is heated by a wood-burning stove and sauna.

© Antonín Matějovský
© Antonín Matějovský

Project location

Address: Stříbrná Skalice, Czech Republic

