  Elva Hotel / Mange Bekker Arkitektur

Elva Hotel / Mange Bekker Arkitektur

Elva Hotel / Mange Bekker Arkitektur - Exterior Photography, Facade

  • Frode Solbakk / Client: Voss Active AS
  • Project Manager: Thomas Hopland, Arkoconsult AS
  • Foreman: Michel Karlsen Skudal, Arkobygg AS
  • Fire Consultant (Consept): Sweco AS
  • Fire Consultant: Firesafe AS
  • Furniture Carpenter: Styve møbelsnikkeri AS
  • Country: Norway
Elva Hotel / Mange Bekker Arkitektur - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Sam Hughes

Text description provided by the architects. Elva Hotel (The River Hotel) is a small hotel in Voss, Norway. Voss is renowned for its spectacular landscape and as a popular destination for outdoor and extreme sports enthusiasts. The client’s main goal was to establish unique accommodations, connected to their existing activities center, for active guests to experience and explore the local nature.

Elva Hotel / Mange Bekker Arkitektur - Exterior Photography
© Sam Hughes
Elva Hotel / Mange Bekker Arkitektur - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Sam Hughes
Elva Hotel / Mange Bekker Arkitektur - Image 34 of 44
Site Plan

The 14-room hotel consists of five freestanding small tower houses each with one to three hotel rooms, and a main building with four wheelchair-accessible rooms, reception, conference room, and restaurant which connects to an existing building with bar, café, kitchen, and spa area. The restaurant serves locally produced food. One of the main challenges is that most of the site is two to four meters under the projected flood zone levels after factoring in future climate change. Also, consideration had to be taken for the protection of vulnerable wetland habitats along the water’s edge, especially throughout the construction period.

Elva Hotel / Mange Bekker Arkitektur - Exterior Photography
© Sam Hughes

Where required the buildings are raised on stilts above the 200-year flood level. Only the restaurant which connects to the existing bar, kitchen, and spa area is placed below the flood level and designed to withstand flooding through water-resistant material use, with all technical installations placed a minimum of 1,4m above the floor. The raised buildings also create a variety of covered outdoor spaces for the guests and allow visual transparency through the buildings toward the waterfront.

Elva Hotel / Mange Bekker Arkitektur - Exterior Photography, Table, Wood, Chair, Windows, Deck
© Sam Hughes
Elva Hotel / Mange Bekker Arkitektur - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Sam Hughes
Elva Hotel / Mange Bekker Arkitektur - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Handrail
© Sam Hughes

To reduce the carbon footprint of the building concrete is only used in the foundations and under the flood level. The rest of the construction is with precut timber which both saved time and waste materials during the building phase. The buildings are formed to fit the landscape and compact site, and open for views both between and from inside each building.  Each room gives the private experience of contact with the surrounding landscape and views over the river and lake towards the mountains. 

Elva Hotel / Mange Bekker Arkitektur - Interior Photography, Facade
© Sam Hughes
Elva Hotel / Mange Bekker Arkitektur - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Sam Hughes

The freestanding units are placed 1,5m lower than the adjacent parking area, and connected to the main building by a sunken covered wheelchair-accessible walkway which creates a natural boundary towards the nature area surrounding the hotel. This height difference also reduces the visual height of the buildings from the neighboring houses behind.

Elva Hotel / Mange Bekker Arkitektur - Image 40 of 44
Floor Plan
Elva Hotel / Mange Bekker Arkitektur - Image 43 of 44
Section

Natural colored materials have been chosen so the buildings blend in better with the surrounding landscape. The outdoor areas are planted with local species of meadow grass and flowers to encourage local insect and birdlife.

Elva Hotel / Mange Bekker Arkitektur - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Sam Hughes

Project location

Address:Nedkvitnesvegen 25, N 6, 5710 Skulestadmo, Norway

Mange Bekker Arkitektur
Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Decoration & Ornament Norway

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Elva Hotel / Mange Bekker Arkitektur" 18 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009704/elva-hotel-mange-bekker-arkitektur> ISSN 0719-8884

