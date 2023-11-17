Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. Casa Descadrell / SYMBIOSE Architecture & Design

Casa Descadrell / SYMBIOSE Architecture & Design

Save
Casa Descadrell / SYMBIOSE Architecture & Design
Save this picture!
Casa Descadrell / SYMBIOSE Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam
© Lucille Descazaux

Casa Descadrell / SYMBIOSE Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, BeamCasa Descadrell / SYMBIOSE Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Bathtub, Wood, BeamCasa Descadrell / SYMBIOSE Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Stairs, WindowsCasa Descadrell / SYMBIOSE Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, BeamCasa Descadrell / SYMBIOSE Architecture & Design - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Villeneuve-de-la-Raho, France
  • Architects: SYMBIOSE Architecture & Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  192
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lucille Descazaux
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Vibia, Faro , MARAZZI
  • Lead Architect: Jacqueline Vendrell Hernández
  • City: Villeneuve-de-la-Raho
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casa Descadrell / SYMBIOSE Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Lucille Descazaux
Save this picture!
Casa Descadrell / SYMBIOSE Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Windows
© Lucille Descazaux

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of the Villeneuve village, just a few meters from the lake, an old cellar showing traces of the past was transformed and renovated into a loft and architecture studio.

Save this picture!
Casa Descadrell / SYMBIOSE Architecture & Design - Interior Photography
© Lucille Descazaux
Save this picture!
Casa Descadrell / SYMBIOSE Architecture & Design - Image 39 of 40
Elevation

Taking care to integrate into the built and historical context of the Villeneuvois village, the project seeks to create a dialogue between the pre-existing elements, the memory of the site, and the new intervention.

Save this picture!
Casa Descadrell / SYMBIOSE Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Bathtub, Wood, Beam
© Lucille Descazaux
Save this picture!
Casa Descadrell / SYMBIOSE Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Lucille Descazaux
Save this picture!
Casa Descadrell / SYMBIOSE Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Lucille Descazaux

This new intervention aims to enhance the identity of traditional Catalan architecture by reappearing the river stone and cayrou covered under the old plaster, recovering the original openings, preserving the characteristic elements of the building, and using raw, silent materials.

Save this picture!
Casa Descadrell / SYMBIOSE Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Beam
© Lucille Descazaux

Present in the form of an imposing traditional framework, wood is used for all joinery. The existing visual of the rafters and brickwork of the under-roof is preserved. At the southern end, part of the roof is removed to create an open-air patio with a view of the Albères mountain range.

Save this picture!
Casa Descadrell / SYMBIOSE Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Lucille Descazaux
Save this picture!
Casa Descadrell / SYMBIOSE Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Lucille Descazaux

With its double height, this intimate space, where time seems to stand still, connects the architecture studio on the first floor to the first floor, intended for the main living area.

Save this picture!
Casa Descadrell / SYMBIOSE Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Bed, Beam, Closet, Bedroom
© Lucille Descazaux

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
SYMBIOSE Architecture & Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesFrance
Cite: "Casa Descadrell / SYMBIOSE Architecture & Design" 17 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009700/casa-descadrell-symbiose-architecture-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags