São João Batista Chapel / José Morgado

+ 15

Client: Comunidade da aldeia de Touro

Collaboration: Junta de freguesia de Touro e Câmara Municipal de Vila Nova de Paiva

City: Touro

Country: Portugal

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a village in the interior of Portugal, Touro - Vila Nova de Paiva. Designed by José Morgado, a designer who lives and works in the village.

This work was born out of the desire and generosity of the people of the small village to build a temple dedicated to St John the Baptist.

Its monolithic form of exposed concrete, torn by stereotomy and subtracted from the stylised form of the "house" shape, is intended to be the home of St John the Baptist in the village, open to the whole community. The presence of light, water and earth are natural elements, adjacent to the figure of St John, who wears a simple appearance indicating the streak of light as a divine symbol.