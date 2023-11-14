Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  São João Batista Chapel / José Morgado

São João Batista Chapel / José Morgado

São João Batista Chapel / José Morgado

São João Batista Chapel / José Morgado

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Chapel
Touro, Portugal
  • Architects: José Morgado
  Area: 12
  Year: 2023
  • Photographs
    José Campos
© José Campos
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a village in the interior of Portugal, Touro - Vila Nova de Paiva. Designed by José Morgado, a designer who lives and works in the village.

© José Campos
© José Campos
© José Campos
© José Campos

This work was born out of the desire and generosity of the people of the small village to build a temple dedicated to St John the Baptist.

© José Campos
© José Campos
São João Batista Chapel / José Morgado - Image 18 of 20
Main elevation
© José Campos
© José Campos

Its monolithic form of exposed concrete, torn by stereotomy and subtracted from the stylised form of the "house" shape, is intended to be the home of St John the Baptist in the village, open to the whole community. The presence of light, water and earth are natural elements, adjacent to the figure of St John, who wears a simple appearance indicating the streak of light as a divine symbol.

© José Campos
© José Campos

Project location

3650-081 Touro, Portugal

José Morgado
Concrete

