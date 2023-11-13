Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Spain
  5. Urban Cabinets Series Renovation / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba

Urban Cabinets Series Renovation / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba

Save
Urban Cabinets Series Renovation / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba

Urban Cabinets Series Renovation / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Interior Photography, Countertop, Chair, WindowsUrban Cabinets Series Renovation / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Interior PhotographyUrban Cabinets Series Renovation / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Interior PhotographyUrban Cabinets Series Renovation / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Interior PhotographyUrban Cabinets Series Renovation / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Residential Architecture, Renovation
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: Beatriz Arroyo, Lys Villalba
  • Photographs
    Photographs:José Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ceràmica Cumella, Equipe Céramicas
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Urban Cabinets Series Renovation / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Interior Photography, Countertop, Chair, Windows
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Urban Cabinets Series Renovation / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Image 9 of 11
Site plan

Text description provided by the architects. Urban Cabinets is a series of housing rehabilitation projects that explore design strategies around the idea of architecture-furniture. In each one of them, a family of furniture-that-turns-into-spaces configures domesticities halfway between these two scales. The furniture grows, becomes XXL, and is thought architecturally. It values the handmade and custom-made material, crafted in small companies, and in its final execution on site, different construction trades from both areas will enter into dialogue. 

Save this picture!
Urban Cabinets Series Renovation / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Beam
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Urban Cabinets Series Renovation / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Image 10 of 11
Floor plans

The second project in the series rehabilitates an open block house from the 1950s in the Retiro neighborhood of Madrid, facing a leafy garden. The original house, which had a terrace, had been partially renovated, eliminating this outdoor space and compartmentalizing the common areas of the house into numerous rooms organized by uses - entrance hall, living room, dining room, office, kitchen, pantry, hallway. The project proposes to unify them, recovering the curved wall of the staircase - which opens up and gives way to the successive domestic environments - and covering it with large curved ceramic handmade pieces. In dialogue with it, a new counter-curve generates a laundry and drying space.

Save this picture!
Urban Cabinets Series Renovation / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Interior Photography
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Urban Cabinets Series Renovation / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Image 11 of 11
Elevations

By minimizing the private sphere of the house, the collective expands, becoming a single space in which different simultaneous activities can take place through two architectural pieces of furniture that embrace the pillars and equip the space inhabited by this large family. Once the property is stripped of partitions, the structure and heating pipes are exposed. Two concrete pillars appear that thicken and equip themselves, serving as a starting point from which the entire intervention grows. 

Save this picture!
Urban Cabinets Series Renovation / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Interior Photography
© José Hevia

The first pillar-furniture, 4 meters long, articulates the entrance space to the house through a turn that invites us to enter. This piece of furniture, halfway between a hallway table, an office table, and a dining table, is also a pantry for dishes, with three drawers - for the three children to organize their things at the entrance - and a small library. 

Save this picture!
Urban Cabinets Series Renovation / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Interior Photography
© José Hevia

Facing it, a second pillar of furniture serves as a filter between the living room and the dining room, housing a mini bar on one side and a hidden TV on the other, and allowing the house's heating pipes to pass through. In the development of this piece, Emilio, a local carpenter, investigates the technique used in the shutter doors that his grandfather, also a carpenter, used to make the old bureaus from the 1920s. Now this technique will be applied vertically instead of horizontally, allowing the furniture to open to the sides and letting the pieces roll laterally, hiding them in the side curves. Bitten by this second piece of architectural furniture, a reversible bench serves as a limbo between the interior and the recovered terrace balcony, opening the house to the view of neighboring trees.

Save this picture!
Urban Cabinets Series Renovation / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Interior Photography
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Urban Cabinets Series Renovation / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Interior Photography
© José Hevia

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Retiro, Madrid, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Lys Villalba
Office
Beatriz Arroyo
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "Urban Cabinets Series Renovation / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba" [Rehabilitación Urban Cabinets Series (2) The expande Columns / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba] 13 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009643/urban-cabinets-series-renovation-beatriz-arroyo-plus-lys-villalba> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags