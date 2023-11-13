Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Mexico
  5. Sector 02 Irrigation Module Offices / 3ME Arquitectura

Sector 02 Irrigation Module Offices / 3ME Arquitectura

Save
Sector 02 Irrigation Module Offices / 3ME Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Sector 02 Irrigation Module Offices / 3ME Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luis Young

Sector 02 Irrigation Module Offices / 3ME Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, FacadeSector 02 Irrigation Module Offices / 3ME Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographySector 02 Irrigation Module Offices / 3ME Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSector 02 Irrigation Module Offices / 3ME Arquitectura - Interior PhotographySector 02 Irrigation Module Offices / 3ME Arquitectura - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Office Buildings
Salvatierra, Mexico
  • Architects: 3ME Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  723
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Young
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Interceramic, NOVACERMAIC
  • Arquitecto A Cargo: Augusto Valentino Hernández Cervantes, Enrico Eugenio Hernández Cervantes
  • City: Salvatierra
  • Country: Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sector 02 Irrigation Module Offices / 3ME Arquitectura - Image 13 of 18
Site plan
Save this picture!
Sector 02 Irrigation Module Offices / 3ME Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Luis Young

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Lerma River basin in the Salvatierra region of Guanajuato, historically, it has fostered the settlement of agricultural producers and thus, the conflict over water control in different periods: pre-Hispanic, viceregal, and Porfiriato. Having a record of the current use of pre-Columbian irrigation channels. Finally, the National Water Commission (CNA) decentralizes irrigation systems, which are handed over for operation to peasant organizations; such is the case of the Association of Agricultural Producers of the Irrigation Module in Salvatierra.

Save this picture!
Sector 02 Irrigation Module Offices / 3ME Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Luis Young
Save this picture!
Sector 02 Irrigation Module Offices / 3ME Arquitectura - Image 14 of 18
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Sector 02 Irrigation Module Offices / 3ME Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luis Young

This association is made up of 6,100 users; its area of influence covers an area of 16,000 hectares with 70 communities; where more than 32 products are cultivated including grains (corn, beans, wheat), vegetables, tubers, and fruits. 

Save this picture!
Sector 02 Irrigation Module Offices / 3ME Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luis Young
Save this picture!
Sector 02 Irrigation Module Offices / 3ME Arquitectura - Image 15 of 18
Section 1

To develop the project, and give it character and value the importance of this organization, it was essential to understand through historical memory, the scale at which these activities were developed and continue to develop and their importance in the region at a cultural level. Thus identifying a scheme of life and architecture where the subject, the rule, and the type in their context form a mechanism in the search for an idea, in which all three are necessary at a cultural, economic, organizational, ecological, and tectonic level. 

Save this picture!
Sector 02 Irrigation Module Offices / 3ME Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luis Young
Save this picture!
Sector 02 Irrigation Module Offices / 3ME Arquitectura - Image 16 of 18
Section 2

"The type is understood as that which constitutes the true nature of the work" (Moneo Rafael, "On Typology", Oppositions No. 13. New York, 1978). Based on this premise, the references of regional agricultural architecture were contemplated for the design; the morphologies of haciendas, convents, and grain storage silos were studied, both references of contemporary architecture that remind us of those of the territory and take up typologies that would provide scale, cultural significance, and connection with the environment. 

Save this picture!
Sector 02 Irrigation Module Offices / 3ME Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Luis Young
Save this picture!
Sector 02 Irrigation Module Offices / 3ME Arquitectura - Image 17 of 18
Detail 1

In this way, a building of a scale typical of agricultural nature was proposed with a main entrance framed by two pyramid-shaped bodies of large size, rotated in plan, which represent the ancient grain storage silos scattered throughout the country, giving the building that agricultural scale and historical significance. A plaza and a patio configure the ensemble and generate a walkway that gives access to the different volumes that are located on a stone platform. Thus, the various programmatic activities are carried out in spaces with different heights and are distributed around the patio, which ends with a body of water. 

Save this picture!
Sector 02 Irrigation Module Offices / 3ME Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Brick, Arch, Column
© Luis Young
Save this picture!
Sector 02 Irrigation Module Offices / 3ME Arquitectura - Image 18 of 18
Detail 2
Save this picture!
Sector 02 Irrigation Module Offices / 3ME Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Luis Young

For its construction, the labor capacity of the region was considered, using recovered stones from the surrounding fields, traditional red terracotta bricks, and raw exposed concrete, while the bricks that line the interiors were plastered and the floors were made of ceramic. Once in operation, the Module drives the region's economy and values; actions that give hope and certainty of harvests; as well as generating jobs and agricultural products, strengthening interest in the land, and reaffirming identity and rootedness that consciously inhibit migration.

Save this picture!
Sector 02 Irrigation Module Offices / 3ME Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Column, Windows, Beam
© Luis Young

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:38900 Salvatierra, Gto., Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
3ME Arquitectura
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsMexico

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsMexico
Cite: "Sector 02 Irrigation Module Offices / 3ME Arquitectura" [Oficinas de Módulo de Riego Sector 02, Salvatierra, Guanajuato / 3ME Arquitectura] 13 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009608/sector-02-irrigation-module-offices-3me-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Top #Tags