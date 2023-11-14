Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Japan
  5. GOTO Retreat Ray / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

GOTO Retreat Ray / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Save
GOTO Retreat Ray / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

GOTO Retreat Ray / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior PhotographyGOTO Retreat Ray / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, BedroomGOTO Retreat Ray / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, WindowsGOTO Retreat Ray / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, WindowsGOTO Retreat Ray / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels
Goto, Japan
  • Design Architect: Archivision Hirotani Studio, Yoshihiro Hirotani, Yusaku Ishida, Hiroshi Yada
  • Acoustical Engineering: Ryoko Nojima
  • Planting: Nanako Suzuki
  • Client: Sojitz Goto Development Corp.
  • Sign Designer: Artless Inc.
  • Operating Company: Onko Chishin Inc.
  • City: Goto
  • Country: Japan
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
GOTO Retreat Ray / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Nacasa & Partners, TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Text description provided by the architects. This is a small luxury hotel that has been planned as a symbol of the ongoing efforts to spread the appeal of Goto City in Japan’s Nagasaki Prefecture and revitalize the Abunze Coast area to the south of the city, in order to revitalize the Goto region. The site is located in Saikai National Park. The Goto Islands, known for their historical significance as a port of call for Japanese missions to Tang China (618–907), and a place of faith for hidden Christians seeking refuge from the mainland, have fostered a unique culture that encompasses their role as a hub for cross-cultural exchange with the continent. On January 28, 2022, the Goto Islands were designated as the Goto Island (Shimo Goto area) Geopark in recognition of the efforts made there to preserve and utilize their geological heritage. Located close to the Abunze Visitor Center, a key Geopark facility, and also near the Abunze Coast, this hotel commands a panoramic view of the extinct volcano Mt. Onidake. Local administration and residents, therefore, have great expectations for the hotel to contribute to regional revitalization.

Save this picture!
GOTO Retreat Ray / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nacasa & Partners, TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
Save this picture!
GOTO Retreat Ray / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 26 of 27
Elevation
Save this picture!
GOTO Retreat Ray / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography
© Nacasa & Partners, TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Mt. Onidake, which is a symbolic feature of the islands, and the Abunze Coast, which are covered with lava originating from many thousands of years ago when the mountain was an active volcano, are not only part of the region's natural heritage but also important landscapes that are familiar parts of the daily lives of local residents. In view of this, we have integrated a design process that is deeply conscious of the enduring architectural presence in this locale and aims to bring forth the historical value and layers of history that reside within the heritage, evoking the region's culture. 

Save this picture!
GOTO Retreat Ray / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Nacasa & Partners, TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

The buildings in the region are closely connected with its history and culture due to their iconic details, such as thick wall columns and arch windows, which conjure up an image of masonry construction, wall surface reliefs, and slit windows akin to bay windows. The long approach to the hotel directly facing Mt. Onidake and the Abunze Coast is lined with colorful native vegetation, and the canopy constructed from as-cast concrete with a cedar board finish and wood blocks welcomes guests to the hotel. In the space for guests approaching the hotel, their field of view is temporarily interrupted and then filled with a landscape characterized by a basin of serene water. 

Save this picture!
GOTO Retreat Ray / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Nacasa & Partners, TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
Save this picture!
GOTO Retreat Ray / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 22 of 27
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
GOTO Retreat Ray / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© Nacasa & Partners, TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Upon arriving finally at the lobby, guests are welcomed by a panoramic sea view. The lobby’s walls and ceiling are surfaced with aluminum paneling, and the space is designed so that guests feel as if the horizon and the landscape extend into the lobby. The huge table at the center expresses a water basin through the use of resin, and it, too, is designed to reflect the clouds and blue sky over the landscape. All guest rooms have wide-span (7.4 m), full-height (2.5 m) sash windows facing the sea. The terrace is equipped with an open-air bathtub so that guests can view the expanse of the sea at close range. Incorporating mirrors on the walls near the windows effectively turns them into reflective surfaces that bring the outdoor horizons and scenery into the interior space. 

Save this picture!
GOTO Retreat Ray / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Coast, Forest
© Nacasa & Partners, TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:2877 Kamisakiyamachō, Goto, Nagasaki 853-0023, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsJapan
Cite: "GOTO Retreat Ray / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers" 14 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009607/goto-retreat-ray-taisei-design-planners-architects-and-engineers> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Check the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon Furniture

Check the latest Cocoon Furniture

Top #Tags