World
Coudelaria / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Door, BeamCoudelaria / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BedCoudelaria / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Facade, BeamCoudelaria / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, Deck, PatioCoudelaria / Studio Arthur Casas

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Itu, Brazil
  • Architects: Studio Arthur Casas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Gaggenau, Artegiano, Eurocentro, Girometal, Itaarte, Neobambu, Pedro Petry, Punto, SANTA MADEIRA, Vallvé, mado
  • Lead Architect : Arthur Casas
  • Interior Designer Lead: Nara Telles
  • Decorations Lead : Rafael Palombo
  • Decorations Coordinator: Gabriel Leitão, Paulina Tabet, Camila Dalloca
  • Collaborators: Marcos Retzer, Raul Valadão, Amanda Tamburus
  • Contracto: Osborne
  • Landscape: Renata Tilli
  • Lighting Design: Mingrone
  • AC: Thermatica
  • Automation: Taag
  • Installations: Zamaro
  • Metal Structure: Eifel
  • City: Itu
  • Country: Brazil
Save this picture!
Coudelaria / Studio Arthur Casas - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The two projects carried out by Studio had as their convergence the objective of corresponding to the magnitude of the space in which they are located and the elements that surround it. The first one to be carried out was the Pavilion with the leisure area, whose program presents a pool, barbecue area, gourmet kitchen, cellar, game area, spa, massage room, and gym; all these spaces are distributed in a functional way in an open and connected floor plan, ideal for holding meetings, attending to the client's briefing - who is always receiving friends and family for celebrations. 

Save this picture!
Coudelaria / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Beam
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Coudelaria / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Beam
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

In addition to this demand, there was also the need to conceive a showroom to display their horses to clients, so a large landscaped area was planned with details in its materiality that contributed to the prominence of the beautiful animals and emphasized their elegance. An example is the touches of Portuguese tiles, which refer to the owner's origins and create a harmonious composition with the wooden walls and ceiling. Portuguese influences also appear in other components of the project, such as the stone walls, inspired by the constructions in the interior of Portugal, with materials such as charred wood, burnt cement floor, textured sand or earth-colored paint, and the romantic aspect of the landscaping, referring to the Portuguese countryside. 

Save this picture!
Coudelaria / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The second project was a guest house with 14 rooms, all with private gardens and access to a patio, where a beautiful water mirror is located. This environment is connected to the Pavilion by materiality, with the addition of Portuguese tiles and wooden components. The windows of the rooms have frames with watertight wooden blinds, allowing for cross ventilation between them. 

Save this picture!
Coudelaria / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Coudelaria / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Beam
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The execution of the project was optimized and expedited through design solutions, such as the decision to make the Pavilion with a fully prefabricated metal structure and a sandwich roof for better thermal performance in the guest house. 

Save this picture!
Coudelaria / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Coudelaria / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Bed, Windows, Bedroom, Beam
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The Portuguese-influenced materials give prominence to the highlighted elements of the project, such as the stone pool with an infinity edge and the cellar with stone walls and wooden floor. 

Save this picture!
Coudelaria / Studio Arthur Casas - Exterior Photography, Table, Facade, Chair, Patio
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The lighting was done using micro luminaires for the ceiling, and floor luminaires were installed to enhance the walls.

Save this picture!
Coudelaria / Studio Arthur Casas - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

About this office
Studio Arthur Casas
Office

