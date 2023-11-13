Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Austria
  5. Art Magazin Cultural Center / mag. arch. philipp weinberger

Art Magazin Cultural Center / mag. arch. philipp weinberger

Save
Art Magazin Cultural Center / mag. arch. philipp weinberger

Art Magazin Cultural Center / mag. arch. philipp weinberger - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeArt Magazin Cultural Center / mag. arch. philipp weinberger - Interior PhotographyArt Magazin Cultural Center / mag. arch. philipp weinberger - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamArt Magazin Cultural Center / mag. arch. philipp weinberger - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WindowsArt Magazin Cultural Center / mag. arch. philipp weinberger - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Offices
Linz, Austria
  • Architects: mag. arch. philipp weinberger
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kurt Kuball
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Jansen
  • Lead Architects: Philipp Weinberger
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Ateliers, Gastronomy, Cowering, Exebition
  • Statics: KMP GmbH
  • Carpenter: Schachreiter
  • Constructor: Edling Bau
  • Staircase: FHS Treppen / Schlosserei Hülmbauer
  • Lights: Wever & Ducre
  • City: Linz
  • Country: Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Art Magazin Cultural Center / mag. arch. philipp weinberger - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kurt Kuball

The Site. The Linz Tobaccofactory was the main headquarters of the Austria Tabak Company, built around 1920 by Peter Behrens and Alexander Popp, located in the center of Linz.

Save this picture!
Art Magazin Cultural Center / mag. arch. philipp weinberger - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kurt Kuball
Save this picture!
Art Magazin Cultural Center / mag. arch. philipp weinberger - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kurt Kuball

The building, Magazin 1 at the Tabakfabrik Linz was once designed as a warehouse for drying pipe tobacco. In the course of revitalization, it became the "Art Magazin": In addition to studios and a co-working space, it houses the depot of the Linz City Museums, exhibition spaces, meeting rooms, and catering areas on the first floor. The main intention was to preserve the listed existing building as far as possible and to find an architectural language that would continue to think about the new interventions in terms of the functional architecture of modernism. Thus, utility lines were visibly routed, old building materials were preserved or restored, and new fixtures were adapted to the existing color concept of the industrial architecture. There are few but distinctive interventions in the historic structure to allow the building to meet the challenges of its new use.

Save this picture!
Art Magazin Cultural Center / mag. arch. philipp weinberger - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Kurt Kuball
Save this picture!
Art Magazin Cultural Center / mag. arch. philipp weinberger - Image 26 of 33
Plan - Ground floor

Design Concept. Restoration of the historic ribbon facade was necessary to provide the interior with sufficient light and air. In the tobacco factory's recent construction history, storage sheds had been built in between the magazines. The newly added balconies provide a building-historical reference to the demolition of this intermediate magazine. At the same time, they offer the artists access to the outdoors and provide additional lighting areas. A large steel cheek spiral staircase is the so-called "Behrensband" connecting element. This is the old logistics belt of the tobacco factory, which today leads through all the buildings on the site as a visitor tour. In the Art Magazin, this ribbon changes from the 1st to the 3rd floor, which is why the focus is essentially on the design of the staircase - in "Behrensblau" color, it winds its way ribbon-like to the third floor.

Save this picture!
Art Magazin Cultural Center / mag. arch. philipp weinberger - Windows, Facade, Balcony
© Kurt Kuball
Save this picture!
Art Magazin Cultural Center / mag. arch. philipp weinberger - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kurt Kuball

In keeping with the spirit of modernism, a luminaire was specially developed for the building. Due to the concrete grid ceiling and the low room height, it was important to the architect to create a homogeneous "carpet of light" beneath the heavy building structure. The "DARF" luminaire runs through the entire magazine like a red thread.

Save this picture!
Art Magazin Cultural Center / mag. arch. philipp weinberger - Interior Photography, Windows
© Kurt Kuball
Save this picture!
Art Magazin Cultural Center / mag. arch. philipp weinberger - Interior Photography
© Kurt Kuball
Save this picture!
Art Magazin Cultural Center / mag. arch. philipp weinberger - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Kurt Kuball

The Landscape-design. Between the magazines, railroad tracks delivered the tobacco bales by rail. The exterior design refers to this and transforms the open space into a railway wasteland. Selected wild plants and trees are placed between and next to the tracks, specially designed furniture and climbing frames are made of raw, industrial materials, and a discarded railroad car acts as the new main access to the building as if it had been left there many years ago.

Save this picture!
Art Magazin Cultural Center / mag. arch. philipp weinberger - Image 20 of 33
© Kurt Kuball

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:4020 Linz, Austria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
mag. arch. philipp weinberger
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureOfficesAustria

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureOfficesAustria
Cite: "Art Magazin Cultural Center / mag. arch. philipp weinberger" 13 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009598/art-magazin-cultural-center-mag-arch-plus-philipp-weinberger> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags