3½coffee / Some Thoughts

Text description provided by the architects. In the bustling streets of Shanghai, where life intertwines with social interactions, we find the enchanting 3½ store nestled on Taiyuan Road. For SomeThoughts, this project is a profound exploration of balance, both in its inclusive essence and its diverse commercial offerings.

The facade of 3½ boasts a grand scale, yet we have chosen a restrained approach in the selection of materials, the design of the entrance, and the signage. Our intention is to seamlessly blend the architecture into the fabric of the street, welcoming each visitor with an almost organic embrace.

At the entrance, we have crafted a space that invites a momentary pause. It serves as a sanctuary where visitors can linger in a state of emotional anticipation, foreshadowing the extraordinary sensory journey that awaits them.

Every aspect of the spatial organization and flow revolves around the art of conversation. A captivating L-shaped bar counter gracefully traverses the entire expanse, becoming the focal point for sensory encounters with products and services. SomeThoughts has transformed the exploration of symbolic representation in commercial design into a profound understanding of the sensory dimensions. This is achieved through the preservation of design language and the seamless integration of behavioral patterns.

Ascending the spiral staircase, the second floor unfolds as a multifaceted sanctuary. Here, visitors are immersed in an ambiance that effortlessly blends the professionalism of a chef's kitchen with an atmosphere of relaxation. This space is not only a realm for daily operations but also a hub for product development, industry sharing, and occasional gatherings, where authenticity and creativity converge.

The interplay of "organic resin" and "fiberglass" in a rhythmic dance of mixing, solidification, and polishing creates a texture that exudes an enchanting tapestry of randomness and interconnectedness. Harnessing the harmonious interplay between nature and human ingenuity, we have endeavored to strike a delicate balance between the architectural structure and the surrounding natural elements, allowing them to coexist in perfect harmony.

3½, a name that encapsulates the essence of our vision, with "3" representing the pursuit of "excellent coffee," and "½" symbolizing our relentless quest for coffee quality that transcends mere excellence. In this realm, SomeThoughts firmly believes that the space need not conform to fleeting trends or vie for attention. Instead, it gracefully unfolds over time, captivating hearts and minds with its timeless allure.