Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Japan
  5. Apartment Complex in Omori-cho / SEITARO ASO ARCHITECTURE INC.

Apartment Complex in Omori-cho / SEITARO ASO ARCHITECTURE INC.

Save
Apartment Complex in Omori-cho / SEITARO ASO ARCHITECTURE INC.

Apartment Complex in Omori-cho / SEITARO ASO ARCHITECTURE INC. - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeApartment Complex in Omori-cho / SEITARO ASO ARCHITECTURE INC. - Interior Photography, WindowsApartment Complex in Omori-cho / SEITARO ASO ARCHITECTURE INC. - Interior Photography, WindowsApartment Complex in Omori-cho / SEITARO ASO ARCHITECTURE INC. - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeApartment Complex in Omori-cho / SEITARO ASO ARCHITECTURE INC. - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments, Residential
Ota City, Japan
  • Architects: Seitaro Aso, Arata Noguchi
  • City: Ota City
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Apartment Complex in Omori-cho / SEITARO ASO ARCHITECTURE INC. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Takuya Seki

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment complex stands on a site facing a shopping street.

The street is busy with people and cars coming and going throughout the day. The client requested that the first floor be rented to commercial tenants in line with the surrounding buildings and that the second through fifth floors be residential units primarily for single occupants. The project's main theme was to create a calm and relaxing living environment by blocking the view and sound from the street while still conveying the liveliness of the shopping district.

Save this picture!
Apartment Complex in Omori-cho / SEITARO ASO ARCHITECTURE INC. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Takuya Seki

Our idea was to adjust the relationship between inside and outside by running concrete bands around the four sides of the building, floor by floor, and varying the height. The height is up to 1100 mm from the floor on the second floor, 850 mm on the third floor, and 600 mm on the fourth floor. The upper floors are more open, and the rooms are brighter. In general, larger windows on the lower floor would be better, considering room brightness alone. But in this case, glances and sounds from the shopping district are significant issues, so the concrete bands on the lower floors rise the highest to block them.

Save this picture!
Apartment Complex in Omori-cho / SEITARO ASO ARCHITECTURE INC. - Interior Photography, Windows
© Takuya Seki
Save this picture!
Apartment Complex in Omori-cho / SEITARO ASO ARCHITECTURE INC. - Image 25 of 27
Plan
Save this picture!
Apartment Complex in Omori-cho / SEITARO ASO ARCHITECTURE INC. - Interior Photography, Windows
© Takuya Seki

The concrete bands, a response to the surrounding environment, were carefully detailed to give the building a unique character. Drainage joints in the balcony eaves were omitted to enhance the voluminous impression of the concrete bands. Shoring posts were slightly lowered at the eaves side during concrete casting, creating a slope to prevent water intrusion.

Save this picture!
Apartment Complex in Omori-cho / SEITARO ASO ARCHITECTURE INC. - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Takuya Seki
Save this picture!
Apartment Complex in Omori-cho / SEITARO ASO ARCHITECTURE INC. - Image 26 of 27
Section Detail

The windowsills on the adjacent land boundary side, eliminating flashing hardware, were shaped using mortar so that the top of the drainage slope aligns with the top of the concrete bands, reducing unnecessary lines. The white-painted bearing walls cover outdoor units of the air conditioners and water heaters on the balconies, enhancing the abstract impression of the elevation and creating a clean and crisp appearance. Windows were opened between the concrete bands and framed with basswood plywood on the interior side. The floor-length windows facing the street also have 400 mm-deep basswood plywood frames.

Save this picture!
Apartment Complex in Omori-cho / SEITARO ASO ARCHITECTURE INC. - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Takuya Seki
Save this picture!
Apartment Complex in Omori-cho / SEITARO ASO ARCHITECTURE INC. - Image 23 of 27
Elevation Image
Save this picture!
Apartment Complex in Omori-cho / SEITARO ASO ARCHITECTURE INC. - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Takuya Seki

They allow people to touch and lean on them, creating a place to stay for a moment at the interface between the shopping street and the interior. The skirting boards and wooden doors were also made of the same material to avoid spaces assembling readymade products only while considering the functional aspects. The edges of these components reveal laminated layers, subtly suggesting a visual connection with the concrete bands on the exterior.

Save this picture!
Apartment Complex in Omori-cho / SEITARO ASO ARCHITECTURE INC. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Takuya Seki

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ota City, Tokyo, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SEITARO ASO ARCHITECTURE INC.
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBuildingsResidentialJapan

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBuildingsResidentialJapan
Cite: "Apartment Complex in Omori-cho / SEITARO ASO ARCHITECTURE INC." 12 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009543/apartment-complex-in-omori-cho-seitaro-aso-architecture-inc> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags