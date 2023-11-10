Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Hair Room TOARU / Ateliers Takahito Sekiguchi

Hair Room TOARU / Ateliers Takahito Sekiguchi

Hair Room TOARU / Ateliers Takahito Sekiguchi - Exterior PhotographyHair Room TOARU / Ateliers Takahito Sekiguchi - Interior Photography, BeamHair Room TOARU / Ateliers Takahito Sekiguchi - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Garden, Patio, CourtyardHair Room TOARU / Ateliers Takahito Sekiguchi - Exterior Photography, WindowsHair Room TOARU / Ateliers Takahito Sekiguchi - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Wellness Interiors
Hanno, Japan
  • Architects: Ateliers Takahito Sekiguchi
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  174
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yosuke Ohtake
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ARTPLAN TAJIMA, ARTPLAN TAJIMA, DAINICHI GIKEN KOGYO, DN Lighting, FUKKO, JAPAN MATERIAID, NOZAWA, Shelter, TAJIMA ROOFING, TAKARA BELMONT, Total Facade, Will-Be, Will-Be
  • Lead Architect: Takahito Sekiguchi
  • Structure Consultants: tmsd, Takashi Manda, Nishino Yusuke
  • Landscape: Onshitsu, Yuichi Tsukada
  • Contractors: Yagi Construction
  • Architect: Kazumasa Arai
  • Electrical Equipment: EOS plus, Sho Takahashi, Saki Nagashima
  • Mechanical Equipment: Gn, Masakazu Gokita
  • Furniture Design: Nikko, Kenji Kawashima, Ayaka Hamasho
  • Contractor: Atsuki Maeda
  • Collaborating Architects: Shinmei Kosan
  • City: Hanno
  • Country: Japan
Hair Room TOARU / Ateliers Takahito Sekiguchi - Exterior Photography
© Yosuke Ohtake

Text description provided by the architects. This is a hair salon located on a local roadside. Cars come and go all day long on the front road, and most of the surrounding area is occupied by parking. But three-fourths of the city area is covered in forest, where forestry is flourishing and timber has long been transported by raft. Although the utilization of local resources is being promoted, the transition to wooden, non-residential, low-rise buildings has yet to progress.

Hair Room TOARU / Ateliers Takahito Sekiguchi - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Yosuke Ohtake
Hair Room TOARU / Ateliers Takahito Sekiguchi - Image 21 of 22
Plan
Hair Room TOARU / Ateliers Takahito Sekiguchi - Interior Photography, Beam
© Yosuke Ohtake
Hair Room TOARU / Ateliers Takahito Sekiguchi - Image 17 of 22
Diagram 02
Hair Room TOARU / Ateliers Takahito Sekiguchi - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Yosuke Ohtake

The client requested bright spaces, ventilation performance effective against viruses, and a sustainable architecture to ensure this. Is it possible to create a natural architecture that reflects these diverse conditions? Rather than thinking about the design or form, we started thinking about architecturally recombining the hair salon, the townscape, and the objects.

Hair Room TOARU / Ateliers Takahito Sekiguchi - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Yosuke Ohtake
Hair Room TOARU / Ateliers Takahito Sekiguchi - Image 22 of 22
Section
Hair Room TOARU / Ateliers Takahito Sekiguchi - Interior Photography, Table
© Yosuke Ohtake

Cut spaces with large mirrors (RC walls) that exceed human scale are arranged in a staggered manner, and large wooden desks (CLT roofs) are placed between them. They are joined using the same simple construction method as furniture, using only angles and screws. RC walls can handle out-of-plane loads, and CLT roofs create long-span frames without beams. They use the right materials in the right places for fire protection and environmental performance and maximize the expression of wood grain while reducing weight, heat load, and cost. Indirect light shines between the roofs, and the wind flowing along the roofs promotes effective gravity ventilation without raising hairs.

Hair Room TOARU / Ateliers Takahito Sekiguchi - Interior Photography, Beam
© Yosuke Ohtake
Hair Room TOARU / Ateliers Takahito Sekiguchi - Image 20 of 22
Elevation

Plantings are amplified by reflection, creating an environment surrounded by greenery. By replacing the timber that was once washed away with roofs and incorporating the reflections of cars on the roadside, the flowing landscape of the past and present is superimposed on the building. The small activity elements of the hair salon transcend meaning, purpose, and scale, creating a natural architecture in which objects are mixed in a multilayered manner.

Hair Room TOARU / Ateliers Takahito Sekiguchi - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yosuke Ohtake

Project location

Address:Hanno, Saitama, Japan

Cite: "Hair Room TOARU / Ateliers Takahito Sekiguchi" 10 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009539/hair-room-toaru-ateliers-takahito-sekiguchi> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags