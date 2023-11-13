Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
TM House / Inception Architects Studio

TM House / Inception Architects Studio

TM House / Inception Architects Studio - Exterior Photography, FacadeTM House / Inception Architects Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, ColumnTM House / Inception Architects Studio - Exterior Photography, Lighting, BeamTM House / Inception Architects Studio - Exterior Photography, FacadeTM House / Inception Architects Studio - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Lamelas, Portugal
  • Architects: Inception Architects Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  615
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  A Cimenteira do Louro, Anicolor, Cinca, Revigrês: Oxford, Sanindusa, Secil, Viero Robbialac
TM House / Inception Architects Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. A TM House is a T4 typology house, located in the parish of Lamelas - a predominantly rustic area - located on the south side of Santo Tirso.

TM House / Inception Architects Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Column
© Ivo Tavares Studio
TM House / Inception Architects Studio - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The house seeks a deliberate connection between all its spaces, with respect to the functional relationship of interior and exterior areas and experiences.

It seeks to explore and embrace the limits of its implantation site, with the shape of its natural concrete roof that shelters - in addition to its functional program - some exterior patios, in an interesting play of solid and void, shade and natural light.

TM House / Inception Architects Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio
TM House / Inception Architects Studio - Image 33 of 35
Plan
TM House / Inception Architects Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The main concept for the interior of the TM House aims at the best framing and greater (controlled) exposure to sunlight. In this way, the interior spaces benefit, expanding the visual limits of each one.

TM House / Inception Architects Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Ivo Tavares Studio
TM House / Inception Architects Studio - Image 34 of 35
Sections
TM House / Inception Architects Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Inside, a free plan is designed with an "L" shape, and composed of an entrance hall, which also connects to the outdoor pool, and the respective distribution corridor that leads to the generous common room and kitchen, laundry room and respective support patio. On its east side, all the private areas are developed: an office, two bedrooms with private bathrooms, and the master suite.

TM House / Inception Architects Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio
TM House / Inception Architects Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

On the south-facing exterior, the shape of the house is developed around a rectangular pool and the respective leisure area, with a living space and barbecue area.

TM House / Inception Architects Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

About this office
Inception Architects Studio
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal

Materials and Tags

Cite: "TM House / Inception Architects Studio" [Casa TM / Inception Architects Studio] 13 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009537/tm-house-inception-architects-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

