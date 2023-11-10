Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Ireland
  Apple Tree Terrace / Scullion Architects

Apple Tree Terrace / Scullion Architects

Apple Tree Terrace / Scullion Architects

Apple Tree Terrace / Scullion Architects

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Dublin, Ireland
  Architects: Scullion Architects
  Area: 130
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Johan Dehlin
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Fearon Brothers, New Terracotta, Sheridan Joinery
  Lead Architects: Scullion Architects
  Builder: Vitas & Co Ltd
Apple Tree Terrace / Scullion Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Johan Dehlin

Text description provided by the architects. A Victorian terraced house is extended to the rear, drawing closer to an old apple tree in the south-facing garden.  A narrow site demands that functions (kitchen, courtyard, stairs, stove, study) align with edges and attach to structure, occasionally swelling towards the heart of the plan. 

Apple Tree Terrace / Scullion Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Johan Dehlin
Apple Tree Terrace / Scullion Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Johan Dehlin
Diagram
Diagram

Handmade terracotta floor tiles unite internal and external spaces like a carpet throughout the plot.  Blockwork and in-situ concrete are used sparingly, though prominently, as the primary structure on the ground floor.

Apple Tree Terrace / Scullion Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Johan Dehlin
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Larch-clad timber frame completes the floor, wall, and roof structure on the upper level. 

Apple Tree Terrace / Scullion Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Windows, Wood, Beam
© Johan Dehlin
Apple Tree Terrace / Scullion Architects - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Johan Dehlin
Apple Tree Terrace / Scullion Architects - Interior Photography, Table
© Johan Dehlin

The house transforms in summer, when hardwood doors open fully to the courtyard and fold back to the rear allowing the elemental concrete structure to stand free, pavilion-like, between party walls and bridging from house to garden.

Apple Tree Terrace / Scullion Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows
© Johan Dehlin

Scullion Architects
"Apple Tree Terrace / Scullion Architects" 10 Nov 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags