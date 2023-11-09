Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. House W / Modersohn & Freiesleben Architekten Parnerschaft

House W / Modersohn & Freiesleben Architekten Parnerschaft

Save
House W / Modersohn & Freiesleben Architekten Parnerschaft

House W / Modersohn & Freiesleben Architekten Parnerschaft - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeHouse W / Modersohn & Freiesleben Architekten Parnerschaft - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse W / Modersohn & Freiesleben Architekten Parnerschaft - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam, CountertopHouse W / Modersohn & Freiesleben Architekten Parnerschaft - Interior Photography, Beam, ChairHouse W / Modersohn & Freiesleben Architekten Parnerschaft - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Ringgau, Germany
  • Architects: Modersohn & Freiesleben Architekten Parnerschaft
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  399
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sebastian Schels
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ceramica Vogue, Chemotechnik, MEYER-HOLSEN, Schreinerei Hartung, TopCer, Ziegelwerk Huber
  • Lead Architect: Nils Oehler
  • Project Manager: Nils Oehler
  • Construction Manager: Marc von Baumbach
  • Office Manager: Antje Freiesleben, Johannes Modersohn
  • City: Ringgau
  • Country: Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House W / Modersohn & Freiesleben Architekten Parnerschaft - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Sebastian Schels

Text description provided by the architects. It's a big task: a young family returns to the village of their grandparents, where their new home is to be built. He takes over the country doctor's practice, she sets up a practice for supervision and coaching, and the two small children go to school in the neighboring village. Netra lies idyllically, almost lonely, in the countryside. Hills with castles and hiking trails along the former inner-German border make the surroundings attractive. The village itself has a former moated castle, a striking crowned stone church, and gabled houses. If you approach the village from the outside, a red roofscape characterizes the village ensemble. People know each other here and help each other, and help is often needed.

Save this picture!
House W / Modersohn & Freiesleben Architekten Parnerschaft - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sebastian Schels

For a long time, there was no new building erected here, and if there was, it was in light yellow with plastic windows and stainless steel, maybe some high-gloss natural stone - that's the state of the art today. A publication leads the W. couple, who question this construction method, to us architects in Berlin. Could we take over the project from here? Covid does not make the circumstances any easier - and the lack of craftsmanship, in general, is painfully brought home to us in the process. A large meadow centrally located in the village, slightly elevated above the Graburgweg, is accessed from the east.

Save this picture!
House W / Modersohn & Freiesleben Architekten Parnerschaft - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Sebastian Schels
Save this picture!
House W / Modersohn & Freiesleben Architekten Parnerschaft - Image 21 of 28
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
House W / Modersohn & Freiesleben Architekten Parnerschaft - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Sebastian Schels

The new building will house many functions: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, the supervising practice, and a living area with space to work, all under its red-tiled roof. Strictly speaking, there are three roofs. They merge into one house, an ensemble of houses, so the village continues to be built. Together, the house fragments form a courtyard, and where one of them recedes, there is a terrace, to linger on, to retreat, or just the entrance, framed by an arch, you are welcome!

Save this picture!
House W / Modersohn & Freiesleben Architekten Parnerschaft - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam, Countertop
© Sebastian Schels

The local building contractor can build the solid structure, a carpenter is also on site. The roofer is bringing in his old dad's master roofer because they haven't done something to this individual in a long time. Our approach is a simple house, brick, and carpentry, insulating bricks with a layer of bright long-lasting, low-maintenance red clinker from the Meissen region, visible roof structure. A sealed screed connects the flowing rooms. Low tech and row material.

Save this picture!
House W / Modersohn & Freiesleben Architekten Parnerschaft - Interior Photography, Beam, Chair
© Sebastian Schels
Save this picture!
House W / Modersohn & Freiesleben Architekten Parnerschaft - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Sebastian Schels

Three houses for living and working, each with its own character, the working house with small windows to the close neighbor and a door to the inner courtyard, the sleeping wing with galleries for the children's bedrooms, here the roof curves upwards to a point, the eaves become a ridge. And the central house has a gallery for playing or working, depending on the time of day. This room offers a lot of space, two trusses frame the chimney, and the fireplace is the center between the kitchen, living, and dining.

Save this picture!
House W / Modersohn & Freiesleben Architekten Parnerschaft - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Sebastian Schels
Save this picture!
House W / Modersohn & Freiesleben Architekten Parnerschaft - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Sebastian Schels

Even though the construction period was overshadowed by all kinds of circumstances, such as the young Ukrainian masons, with whom we had communicated wonderfully, being called back to their homeland in a hurry in the middle of it, and the consequences of the war-making everything else difficult, there is now a house that for the occupants, that can tell many stories - and become home.

Save this picture!
House W / Modersohn & Freiesleben Architekten Parnerschaft - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Sebastian Schels

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Modersohn & Freiesleben Architekten Parnerschaft
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGermany
Cite: "House W / Modersohn & Freiesleben Architekten Parnerschaft" 09 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009499/house-w-modersohn-and-freiesleben-architekten-parnerschaft> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags