Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Square
  4. Mexico
  5. Cosoleacaque Main Plaza / Colectivo MX + Gabriel Konzevik + Reyes Ríos + Larraín arquitectos

Cosoleacaque Main Plaza / Colectivo MX + Gabriel Konzevik + Reyes Ríos + Larraín arquitectos

Save
Cosoleacaque Main Plaza / Colectivo MX + Gabriel Konzevik + Reyes Ríos + Larraín arquitectos

Cosoleacaque Main Plaza / Colectivo MX + Gabriel Konzevik + Reyes Ríos + Larraín arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyCosoleacaque Main Plaza / Colectivo MX + Gabriel Konzevik + Reyes Ríos + Larraín arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, ArchCosoleacaque Main Plaza / Colectivo MX + Gabriel Konzevik + Reyes Ríos + Larraín arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, ArchCosoleacaque Main Plaza / Colectivo MX + Gabriel Konzevik + Reyes Ríos + Larraín arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyCosoleacaque Main Plaza / Colectivo MX + Gabriel Konzevik + Reyes Ríos + Larraín arquitectos - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Square
Cosoleacaque, Mexico
  • Architects In Charge: Salvador Reyes Ríos, Josefina Larraín Lagos, Gabriel Konzevik Cabib, Antonio Plá Pérez
  • Collaborator: Andrés Sáenz
  • Client : SEDATU – Unidad de Proyectos Estratégicos
  • Design Team : Fátima Chavarría Cifuentes, Gabriel Konzevik, Josefina Larraín Lagos, Antonio Plá Pérez, Salvador Reyes Ríos
  • Contractor: Grupo Promotor de Vivienda para Mexico S.A de C.V, Pedro Inostrosa Díaz
  • Structural Engineering: ESSSA, Eric Raygosa
  • Electrical Engineering: Quintanilla, Ernesto Díaz
  • Water And Sewer Projects: Arturo Hernández
  • Cost Estimation: Alejandro Cifuentes
  • Geotechnical Engineering: GYGA, José Manuel Zavala
  • City: Cosoleacaque
  • Country: Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cosoleacaque Main Plaza / Colectivo MX + Gabriel Konzevik + Reyes Ríos + Larraín arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Andrés Cedillo - Grupo Provimex
Save this picture!
Cosoleacaque Main Plaza / Colectivo MX + Gabriel Konzevik + Reyes Ríos + Larraín arquitectos - Image 8 of 13
Plan - Site

Text description provided by the architects. The renewal of the main plaza of Cosoleacaque City is part of a nationwide program of public space interventions under the SEDATU coordination and financed by the federal government of Mexico. The design principles applied to this specific plaza are aligned with the idea of the improvement of the quality of social life based on a deep review of how and why people have used the existing physical facilities.

Save this picture!
Cosoleacaque Main Plaza / Colectivo MX + Gabriel Konzevik + Reyes Ríos + Larraín arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Andrés Cedillo - Grupo Provimex
Save this picture!
Cosoleacaque Main Plaza / Colectivo MX + Gabriel Konzevik + Reyes Ríos + Larraín arquitectos - Image 9 of 13
Axo

Due to the climate conditions (subtropical-humid), ancient cultural roots (dating before the pre-Hispanic epoch) as much and the tight budget assigned to the project, the whole public space intervention (including sidewalks around) was deeply reconfigured in response to basic design strategies such as flexibility of use, the recycling/optimization of existing elements in good conditions, introduction of materials with heavy-duty performance also available locally.

Save this picture!
Cosoleacaque Main Plaza / Colectivo MX + Gabriel Konzevik + Reyes Ríos + Larraín arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Arch
© Andrés Cedillo - Grupo Provimex
Save this picture!
Cosoleacaque Main Plaza / Colectivo MX + Gabriel Konzevik + Reyes Ríos + Larraín arquitectos - Image 12 of 13
Elevation - A
Save this picture!
Cosoleacaque Main Plaza / Colectivo MX + Gabriel Konzevik + Reyes Ríos + Larraín arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch
© Andrés Cedillo - Grupo Provimex

A key strategy is to provide as much shade as possible -from both, architectural and natural vegetation-, as well as the introduction of a new image character, oriented to recreate elements from local culture (color-cross stripes, circular rings for instance), in order to reinforce a sense of belonging for the people from this specific place. As part of the strategies mentioned, the concrete arches that were built a few decades ago as a virtual enclosure to the plaza with basically aesthetical purposes were replaced by a single line of 54meter vaulted corridor that will provide a roof for temporary-traditional social gatherings and celebrations.

Save this picture!
Cosoleacaque Main Plaza / Colectivo MX + Gabriel Konzevik + Reyes Ríos + Larraín arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Andrés Cedillo - Grupo Provimex
Save this picture!
Cosoleacaque Main Plaza / Colectivo MX + Gabriel Konzevik + Reyes Ríos + Larraín arquitectos - Image 11 of 13
Detail

At the same time, the existing vaulted open stage (dating from the mid-twentieth century) was tuned with the removal of unnecessary elements and the addition of a clay-block screen that serves as the background for the existing platform that was also reshaped. Almost half of the existing trees (although are not endemic species) were preserved due to their age, so new young trees were planted to extend shade. Pigmented and natural concrete, combined with artisan-traditional and semi-industrialized bricks are part of the chosen materials.

Save this picture!
Cosoleacaque Main Plaza / Colectivo MX + Gabriel Konzevik + Reyes Ríos + Larraín arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Andrés Cedillo - Grupo Provimex

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Cosoleacaque, Ver., Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Gabriel Konzevik
Office
Reyes Ríos + Larraín arquitectos
Office
Colectivo MX
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignSquareMexico
Cite: "Cosoleacaque Main Plaza / Colectivo MX + Gabriel Konzevik + Reyes Ríos + Larraín arquitectos" [Plaza Principal Cosoleacaque Veracruz / Colectivo MX + Gabriel Konzevik + Reyes Ríos + Larraín arquitectos] 16 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009498/cosoleacaque-main-plaza-colectivo-mx-plus-gabriel-konzevik-plus-reyes-rios-plus-larrain-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest FountainsCheck the latest FountainsCheck the latest Fountains

Check the latest Fountains

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags