Cosoleacaque Main Plaza / Colectivo MX + Gabriel Konzevik + Reyes Ríos + Larraín arquitectos

8

Architects In Charge: Salvador Reyes Ríos, Josefina Larraín Lagos, Gabriel Konzevik Cabib, Antonio Plá Pérez

Collaborator: Andrés Sáenz

Client : SEDATU – Unidad de Proyectos Estratégicos

Design Team : Fátima Chavarría Cifuentes, Gabriel Konzevik, Josefina Larraín Lagos, Antonio Plá Pérez, Salvador Reyes Ríos

Contractor: Grupo Promotor de Vivienda para Mexico S.A de C.V, Pedro Inostrosa Díaz

Structural Engineering: ESSSA, Eric Raygosa

Electrical Engineering: Quintanilla, Ernesto Díaz

Water And Sewer Projects: Arturo Hernández

Cost Estimation: Alejandro Cifuentes

Geotechnical Engineering: GYGA, José Manuel Zavala

City: Cosoleacaque

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. The renewal of the main plaza of Cosoleacaque City is part of a nationwide program of public space interventions under the SEDATU coordination and financed by the federal government of Mexico. The design principles applied to this specific plaza are aligned with the idea of the improvement of the quality of social life based on a deep review of how and why people have used the existing physical facilities.

Due to the climate conditions (subtropical-humid), ancient cultural roots (dating before the pre-Hispanic epoch) as much and the tight budget assigned to the project, the whole public space intervention (including sidewalks around) was deeply reconfigured in response to basic design strategies such as flexibility of use, the recycling/optimization of existing elements in good conditions, introduction of materials with heavy-duty performance also available locally.

A key strategy is to provide as much shade as possible -from both, architectural and natural vegetation-, as well as the introduction of a new image character, oriented to recreate elements from local culture (color-cross stripes, circular rings for instance), in order to reinforce a sense of belonging for the people from this specific place. As part of the strategies mentioned, the concrete arches that were built a few decades ago as a virtual enclosure to the plaza with basically aesthetical purposes were replaced by a single line of 54meter vaulted corridor that will provide a roof for temporary-traditional social gatherings and celebrations.

At the same time, the existing vaulted open stage (dating from the mid-twentieth century) was tuned with the removal of unnecessary elements and the addition of a clay-block screen that serves as the background for the existing platform that was also reshaped. Almost half of the existing trees (although are not endemic species) were preserved due to their age, so new young trees were planted to extend shade. Pigmented and natural concrete, combined with artisan-traditional and semi-industrialized bricks are part of the chosen materials.