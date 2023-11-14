Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Mezcala House / TAQ Arquitectura

Mezcala House / TAQ Arquitectura

Mezcala House / TAQ Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, FacadeMezcala House / TAQ Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyMezcala House / TAQ Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamMezcala House / TAQ Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, BeamMezcala House / TAQ Arquitectura - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
San Juan Cosalá, Mexico
  • General Director: Tania Quirarte
  • Team: Javier Ituarte, Mildred Becerra, Wendy Hernández
  • Construction: Jesús Román
  • Program: Residential
  • City: San Juan Cosalá
  • Country: Mexico
Mezcala House / TAQ Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Lorena Darquea
Plan - Ground floor

Text description provided by the architects. Our inspiration comes from the dynamics created by its surroundings: the Ahuilote tree that is on the site, the mountain, and Lake Chapala, which shaped the layout of the house.

Mezcala House / TAQ Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade
© Lorena Darquea
Plan - 1st floor

An important reference for the design of the project was Mezcala Island, located in Lake Chapala, through its levels, and the use of rooftops for views, arches, and windows. The vegetation in the house is a mixture of tropical plants and cactus.

Mezcala House / TAQ Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Lorena Darquea
La vegetación de la casa es una mezcla de plantas tropicales y cactus.
The intention is to create restful environments filled with naturalness and freshness, in harmony with the materials and the surroundings of the house.

Mezcala House / TAQ Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Lorena Darquea
The materiality is the first expression of the house's personality, with neutral colors and a combination of textures, creating a sense of calm and continuous rest: natural oak wood, jute, beige slate stone, and micro cement that resembles the chukum finishing technique, connecting with the surroundings and filling with energy through natural lighting and accompanying vegetation.

Mezcala House / TAQ Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Beam
© Lorena Darquea
The house has 4 bedrooms, two of them are for guests, while the others are the children's bedroom and the master bedroom. We decided to place the pool and social terrace area on the second floor to get a better view of the surrounding hill and Lake Chapala.

Mezcala House / TAQ Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Lorena Darquea
The entrance is formed by an interior courtyard with a water fountain, and upon entering the house, there is a long hallway in the form of a vestibule, with furniture facing towards the large Ahuilote tree. Additionally, the house has a kitchen, dining room, study, wine cellar, laundry area, machinery room, and different patios that form between the spaces and intersections of the construction volumes.

Mezcala House / TAQ Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Lorena Darquea

About this office
TAQ Arquitectura
Office

Top #Tags