World
Jungla House / FAMM Arquitectura

Jungla House / FAMM Arquitectura

Jungla House / FAMM Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, BeamJungla House / FAMM Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam, CountertopJungla House / FAMM Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam, HandrailJungla House / FAMM Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestJungla House / FAMM Arquitectura - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Santa Teresa, Costa Rica
  • Architects: FAMM Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5436 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andrés García Lachner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Acabados ELMEC , Allied Maker, Atelier Alain Ellouz, Enchapes Patarra, Gaviota Costa Rica, Todeschini
  • Lead Architects: Felipe Apéstegui, Mariano Mesalles
Jungla House / FAMM Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Brick, Fence, Facade, Handrail
© Andrés García Lachner
Jungla House / FAMM Arquitectura - Image 12 of 17
Plan - Site
Jungla House / FAMM Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Beam
© Andrés García Lachner

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Jungla is a single-family residence located in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica. This region is characterized by its natural richness, proximity to a variety of beaches, and a tropical rainforest environment. The property is situated in an area with limited urban development, featuring rugged terrain and a forested area at the rear.

Jungla House / FAMM Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam, Countertop
© Andrés García Lachner
Jungla House / FAMM Arquitectura - Image 13 of 17
Plan - -1 Floor

Considering the aforementioned conditions, the project focuses on creating a continuous dialogue between the natural surroundings, the built space, and the interaction of the inhabitants with both. For the residents, the experience consists of a series of thresholds with variable visibility and enclosure, connecting interior and exterior spaces. Crossing these thresholds dramatically alters the spatial conditions, exposing or sheltering the inhabitants from the natural environment. The common areas are also positioned at the same level as the tree canopies, giving a sensation of floating above the terrain.

Jungla House / FAMM Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Andrés García Lachner
Jungla House / FAMM Arquitectura - Image 14 of 17
Plan - 1st floor

The layout of the house is organized around a perimeter wall covered in local stone, providing privacy and security to the interior areas while keeping the rear facade open to the landscape. Entry is through a front garden leading to the circulation areas of the project. Inside, all the social areas are on the ground floor, where the kitchen, living room, and dining room integrate into a single space with glass doors at both ends. 

Jungla House / FAMM Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© Andrés García Lachner
Jungla House / FAMM Arquitectura - Image 15 of 17
Plan - 2nd floor

This arrangement makes the most of cross ventilation for passive climate control and directs the common areas toward a wide opening framing views of the nearby trees and leading to the elevated pool and terrace. The secondary bedrooms, also located on this level, share a single bathroom and are oriented so that both enjoy full openings to the outdoor spaces of the house.

Jungla House / FAMM Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Andrés García Lachner
Jungla House / FAMM Arquitectura - Image 16 of 17
Perspective section
Jungla House / FAMM Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Andrés García Lachner

Due to the rugged terrain, the lower level of the house makes use of retaining walls. Here, a living room with its own bathroom and direct access to the garden is positioned, along with the laundry room and electromechanical equipment room. A series of steps in the garden leads to an independent studio at the lowest part of the land.

Jungla House / FAMM Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Andrés García Lachner

During the construction process, the project changed ownership, and the new owner requested the addition of an extra level to the house. To achieve this, concrete beams were incorporated into the social area to support the new structure, and an external staircase with louvered enclosures was designed to access the upper level. This level houses the main bedroom and bathroom, a perimeter balcony, and a continuous planter on the entire rear facade. As in the other levels, openings are incorporated at both ends to provide natural light, cross ventilation, and views of the natural environment surrounding the project.

Jungla House / FAMM Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Door, Beam, Bench
© Andrés García Lachner
Jungla House / FAMM Arquitectura - Image 17 of 17
Facade - Front
Jungla House / FAMM Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Andrés García Lachner

Project gallery

About this office
FAMM Arquitectura
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

Cite: "Jungla House / FAMM Arquitectura" [Casa Jungla / FAMM Arquitectura] 09 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009482/jungla-house-famm-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

