World
Salatino House / Sommet

Salatino House / Sommet

Salatino House / Sommet - Exterior Photography, FacadeSalatino House / Sommet - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenSalatino House / Sommet - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairSalatino House / Sommet - Interior PhotographySalatino House / Sommet - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia
  • Architects: Sommet
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  790
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Paul Renaud
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aluvi, AutoCAD, Gladimar , Knauf, Ramon Soler, Roca, VASA
  • Design Direction: Sebastián Fernández de Córdova, Mariano Donoso, Erika Peinado
  • Structural Engineering: Fernando Aragón
  • Hydro Sanitary Installation: Federico Ferrufino
  • Electrical Installation: Reynaldo Cabrera
  • Climate Installations: AMC
  • City: Santa Cruz de la Sierra
  • Country: Bolivia
Salatino House / Sommet - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Paul Renaud
Salatino House / Sommet - Image 13 of 18
Ground floor plan
Salatino House / Sommet - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Paul Renaud

Text description provided by the architects. The Salatino house is located in a gated community in the municipality of Porongo, in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. The design of the house is characterized by its orientation towards the surrounding golf course, which functions as an integrated component of the outdoor space. This design responds to the idea of establishing a visual spatial continuity with the field, turning it into an organic extension of the private garden of the house. 

Salatino House / Sommet - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Paul Renaud
Salatino House / Sommet - Image 14 of 18
First floor plan
Salatino House / Sommet - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Paul Renaud

The Salatino house presents a formal composition composed of two overlapping and perpendicular volumes. They are separated by a concrete beam that generates the overlap between them. The black metal beams, which frame the slabs, emphasize the division between these volumes and contribute to the complexity and cohesion of the composition. 

Salatino House / Sommet - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass, Handrail
© Paul Renaud
Salatino House / Sommet - Image 16 of 18
Long section
Salatino House / Sommet - Interior Photography
© Paul Renaud

The program of the house is organized into three differentiated levels: basement, ground floor, and upper floor. The basement houses the service areas, while the ground floor houses the social program of the house. The underlying main concept is functional flexibility, allowing for both joint and independent use of the social areas. 

Salatino House / Sommet - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Paul Renaud
Salatino House / Sommet - Image 17 of 18
Front facade

This is achieved through a linear layout that connects the living/dining room, kitchen, and barbecue area. The upper floor houses two en-suite bedrooms and a master suite with direct panoramic views of the golf course. The staircase, which establishes the connection between both levels, is strategically located under a skylight, which serves the function of providing natural zenithal lighting throughout its path. 

Salatino House / Sommet - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Paul Renaud
Salatino House / Sommet - Image 18 of 18
Rear facade
Salatino House / Sommet - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Paul Renaud

The house is also characterized by the incorporation of metal sunshades that surround the upper volume of the house. These sunshades provide privacy to the rest areas and regulate direct solar incidence. The facade of the ground floor is covered with a wooden lattice, giving warmth and distinction to the exterior of the residence.

Salatino House / Sommet - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Stairs, Garden, Courtyard
© Paul Renaud

Project gallery

Sommet
Cite: "Salatino House / Sommet" [Casa Salatino / Sommet] 08 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009457/salatino-house-sommet> ISSN 0719-8884

