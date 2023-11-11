Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Jack Le Coq Restaurant / XY Contemporary Interior Design Office

Jack Le Coq Restaurant / XY Contemporary Interior Design Office

Jack Le Coq Restaurant / XY Contemporary Interior Design Office - Interior PhotographyJack Le Coq Restaurant / XY Contemporary Interior Design Office - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairJack Le Coq Restaurant / XY Contemporary Interior Design Office - Kitchen, CountertopJack Le Coq Restaurant / XY Contemporary Interior Design Office - Interior PhotographyJack Le Coq Restaurant / XY Contemporary Interior Design Office - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant, Detail, Decoration & Ornament
Laval, Canada
  • Architects: XY Contemporary Interior Design Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Phil Bernard
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Benjamin Moore, Daltile, Eralux, Fórmica, Proma
  • Lead Architects: René Tringali
  • Design: Genevieve Ghaleb, Bella Astor
  • Project Manager: Katherine Martin
  • Creative Direction: Jack Gaspo (restaurant chain owner)
  • General Contracting: Groupe Manovra
  • City: Laval
  • Country: Canada
Jack Le Coq Restaurant / XY Contemporary Interior Design Office - Interior Photography
© Phil Bernard

Text description provided by the architects. For the Quebec Fast Food Chain “Jack Le Coq” (French for “Jack the Rooster”), the Interior Design Firm XY CONTEMPORARY took inspiration from the restaurant’s owner, Jack Gaspo. Jack’s creative direction for the design team at XY Contemporary was to draw inspiration from typical 50s diners and infuse it with modern decor elements, not typically attributed to color.

Jack Le Coq Restaurant / XY Contemporary Interior Design Office - Interior Photography
© Phil Bernard
Jack Le Coq Restaurant / XY Contemporary Interior Design Office - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table
© Phil Bernard
Jack Le Coq Restaurant / XY Contemporary Interior Design Office - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting
© Phil Bernard

An adult CANDYLAND experience for its diners created a fun family dynamic. Post Covid Pandemic, the owner was hopeful to bring joy to its diners after what he described as a “dark time.”

Jack Le Coq Restaurant / XY Contemporary Interior Design Office - Image 13 of 15
Floor Plan

The design team wanted standout features amongst a strip mall filled with existing restaurants. “We wanted both the folks walking by the facade windows to enjoy the experience as much as the diners in the space. The experience was meant to be shared with everyone.”

Jack Le Coq Restaurant / XY Contemporary Interior Design Office - Kitchen, Countertop
© Phil Bernard
Jack Le Coq Restaurant / XY Contemporary Interior Design Office - Interior Photography
© Phil Bernard

The challenge for XY was breaking the feeling of a restaurant chain.  While maintaining design elements in each individual restaurant was important, the design team wanted to show individuality to each new location, balancing both creativity and the Jack Le Coq brand. Custom light fixtures, playful volumes, and color furniture change from location to location to ensure the individuality of the space.

Jack Le Coq Restaurant / XY Contemporary Interior Design Office - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Phil Bernard

The floor plan was made easier for working staff to see awkward corners with the clever use of retro-looking custom mirrors; not a single piece in the space was left unthought of. All corners were studied for both ergonomics and consumer enjoyment. 

Jack Le Coq Restaurant / XY Contemporary Interior Design Office - Interior Photography, Table
© Phil Bernard
Jack Le Coq Restaurant / XY Contemporary Interior Design Office - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Bench
© Phil Bernard

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Laval, Quebec, Canada

XY Contemporary Interior Design Office
Cite: "Jack Le Coq Restaurant / XY Contemporary Interior Design Office" 11 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009411/jack-le-coq-restaurant-xy-contemporary-interior-design-office> ISSN 0719-8884

