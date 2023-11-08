Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Anukrom House / Venna Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam, BenchAnukrom House / Venna Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood, Brick, Beam, Windows, HandrailAnukrom House / Venna Architects - Interior PhotographyAnukrom House / Venna Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsAnukrom House / Venna Architects - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Houses
Alamdar Para, Bangladesh
  • Architects: Venna Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  496
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shakil Hai, Asif Salman
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  BSRM, LafargeHolcim, Mat for Shuttering, Nasir Glass, Star Particle Board Mills Limited
  • Lead Architect: Asif Mohammed Ahsanul Haq
  • Design Team: Arifa Akhter, Arafin Haque Romon, Meherun Nesa Boby, Aftabun Nahar
  • Documentation: Fazle Elahi Saikat
  • Narrative Writer: Samiha Tajrin
  • Structural Engineer: Mohammad Asaduzzaman
  • Electrical Engineer: Zobayed Ali
  • Plumbing Engineer: Liton C Roy
  • City: Alamdar Para
  • Country: Bangladesh
Save this picture!
Anukrom House / Venna Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Shakil Hai, Asif Salman

Text description provided by the architects. This project starts with nostalgia. There was grief, dreams, and hope in our client's voice when we heard the story. We tried to translate his emotions through spaces. We got inspiration from the poem by Emily Dickinson –

Save this picture!
Anukrom House / Venna Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Brick, Windows
© Shakil Hai, Asif Salman
Save this picture!
Anukrom House / Venna Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick, Facade, Handrail
© Shakil Hai, Asif Salman

There is a solitude of space - 1695

There is a solitude of space
A solitude of sea
A solitude of death, but these
Society shall be
Compared with that profound site
That polar privacy
A soul admitted to itself—
Finite infinity.

Save this picture!
Anukrom House / Venna Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Beam, Handrail
© Shakil Hai, Asif Salman
Save this picture!
Anukrom House / Venna Architects - Image 30 of 41
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Anukrom House / Venna Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Shakil Hai, Asif Salman

At the site, an emotional preponderance of spirit held the ‘solitude of space,’ offering moments of introspection. The solitude of space represents the opportunity to find a moment of loneliness to reflect on something in different places worldwide. The poem’s focus on the soul relates to the idea of a unifying component. Thoughtfully designed spaces can create soulful connections from the past for the family over generations, which allow people to engage with their souls, culture, and tradition.

Save this picture!
Anukrom House / Venna Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Shakil Hai, Asif Salman
Save this picture!
Anukrom House / Venna Architects - Image 41 of 41
Section CC
Save this picture!
Anukrom House / Venna Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Brick, Handrail
© Shakil Hai, Asif Salman

Form generation - The rectangular form creates two courtyards, maximizing prevailing winds and minimizing sun exposure. These courtyards also create meaningful community spaces for the family and neighborhood. The front yard serves as the main entry, with a kachari ghar (guest house) for Ibrahim Chowdhury and a private yard for gatherings. A stair leads to the upper floor, with an open kitchen and a bridge connecting the family living and dining areas. Apertures on the roof define this circulation spine to get sunlight and natural ventilation. The terrace connects the family living activities indoors and outdoors, enhancing the connection between the neighborhood and its surroundings.

Save this picture!
Anukrom House / Venna Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Shakil Hai, Asif Salman

In the south, the green compound, contemplated as a 'solitude of space,' creates an eternal tie between the husband and wife, the children and their mother, or future generations to the ancestors. The prayer space is reached from the family living to a solid concrete form facing the private yard, where the mother's grave is visually connected. It allows family members to see the mother's grave after turning their heads to the left, offering a Taslim [a concluding portion of the salah, where one recites As-salāmu ʿalaikum wa-raḥmatu-Allah ("Peace and blessings of God be unto you") once while facing the right, and once while facing the left].

Save this picture!
Anukrom House / Venna Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Shakil Hai, Asif Salman

Top #Tags