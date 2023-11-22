A Carbon Calculator for Building Sustainably: Codesign and 2050 Materials Launch New App Feature

As has been widely reported, the construction industry is responsible for approximately 40% of all global carbon emissions. This is an enormous issue, and there is no single solution.

It is in this context that Codesign has proudly partnered with 2050 Materials to launch an early-stage Carbon Calculator. This simple tool takes the building data from Codesign's building model and combines it with user-selected properties to calculate the carbon impact of the design.

With this new tool, users can quickly try different building and material types and easily receive feedback regarding those decisions. Combining these calculations with Codesign's built-in design options allows architects to explore more and assess the outcomes early in the design process, ultimately allowing more informed decisions to be made before the cost of change becomes prohibitive.

The Carbon Calculator is available for all Codesign Professional customers from Version 3.1 onwards.

In the words of Phanos Hadjikyriakou, Co-Founder & CEO at 2050-Materials, "We have many partnerships with in the works, but we consider this one to be a game-changer for 3 reasons:

Integration Over Isolation: We often think of 'sustainable' construction as this intricate puzzle where architects work alongside a dedicated team of sustainability experts. It’s time to shift that mindset. Every tool we use to design should expose real-time sustainability metrics, much like Codesign’s new feature.

Empowerment at Early Stages: Codesign - Design More is used at the earliest stages of building design. It's where choices have the greatest ripple effect. By integrating our API, architects can now see the potential carbon footprint of their decisions in real time. No more guesswork—just actionable insights.

Global Impact: Imagine if every stakeholder had a clear understanding of their carbon impact from the get-go. We could make drastic strides in reducing emissions and achieving climate neutrality in construction.

This partnership is not just another notch in the belt of tech innovation; it's a giant leap toward making sustainability the default, not the exception. 2050 Materials is not just a database; we're providing the data warehouse for a climate-neutral future."

About Codesign

Codesign is a specialist tool for the conceptual design part of the architectural process. It allows users the freedom of sketching to visualize concepts and show the creative possibilities while also getting valuable information that helps assess downstream details like volume, sun studies, context, street presence, and material implications. This enables architects to quickly understand if an idea is feasible and possible at the stage when they are still testing and exploring ideas. This allows for ideas to be fully considered and for more creativity, iteration and potential to be realized. Fitting between pen and paper and BIM, the app brings together the flexibility and speed of pencil, and the power and data of BIM.

About 2050 Materials

2050 Materials is revolutionizing sustainable construction through data. Their AI-driven algorithms and LCA calculations collect top-notch climate data on building materials, while the API-first model makes integrating this data into the design process a breeze, allowing for real-time environmental impact assessments. Comprised of architects, data scientists, and sustainability experts, they don't just offer data; they are long-term partners in building a sustainable future.