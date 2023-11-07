Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
AÚNA Restaurant / MRD Arquitectos

AÚNA Restaurant / MRD Arquitectos

AÚNA Restaurant / MRD Arquitectos

AÚNA Restaurant / MRD Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
Cortesía de MRD Arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. From Aunar comes this concept, a space designed to gather, connect, enjoy, and live memorable moments. The collaboration and empathy between architecture and gastronomy were born intangible from its conception, marking common values; the countryside, honesty, humility, and simplicity of the raw materials, the craftsmanship, and the warmth of home. Local integration and global coherence propose the luxury of its spatial quality and the atmosphere it offers. A space that is free of pretensions and unnecessary ornaments and coatings. The project was a collaboration of architects, designers, landscapers, illuminators, artists, artisans, cooks, ceramists, and photographers, all of Mexican origin.

AÚNA Restaurant / MRD Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade
Cortesía de MRD Arquitectos
Section AA
Section AA

At the same time, all materials, furniture, accessories, art, and decoration are also made in Mexico. We want to achieve the sensation of a refuge that takes you to this oasis within the chaos and energetic life of CDMX. The honesty in its processes leads us to see at all times the storage and preparation of food with different stations intentionally reflected in its design. The conversion of an existing house with an uneven patio of irregular shapes, and very little natural light were some of the challenges. From the street, you are welcomed by a corridor surrounded by vegetation and a wooden pergola that accompanies you to the main lobby, a space where you can enjoy a space more than transit, the furniture, the music, its aroma, and the selection of art make this space a powerful welcome.

AÚNA Restaurant / MRD Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
Cortesía de MRD Arquitectos
AÚNA Restaurant / MRD Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam
Cortesía de MRD Arquitectos
Section BB
Section BB

The access rooms are part of this great corridor that through the roof created zenithal entrances of natural light along with a very interesting proposal of landscape and interior design. The main hall has the reference to the Mexican mansion, everything revolves around a small but imposing central patio that celebrates the changing nature and makes an analogy with the seasonal products of the culinary proposal. The patio contains volcanic rocks and its facades are composed of iron windows and a mud roof. Natural light was not the exception, capturing it from its slabs, so a couple of inclined lightweight pine wood covers were designed to allow the passage of light naturally and gently illuminate the space. The project continues towards the terrace, an open space, which is the back patio of the house, the gastronomic magic happens, the open kitchen and smoke kitchen are part of an experience that integrates as main players in the design.

AÚNA Restaurant / MRD Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
Cortesía de MRD Arquitectos

Project location

Address:Anatole France 139, Polanco, Polanco III Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11540 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

