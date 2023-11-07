Lolitta Store / AR Arquitetos

+ 35

Store • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: AR Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 316 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Incasa , Tensoflex , Terracor , Vitrine Capachos

Project Team: Marina Acayaba, Juan Pablo Rosenberg

Project Coordination: Lorena Guimarães

Interns: Frederico Ribeiro, Lucas Bandeira

Contractor: SAES ENGENHARIA

Lighting Project: RC Luz

Landscape: Plantae

Plaster Works: Gesso modelar

Woodwork : Gilton Nascimento

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The Store was designed to highlight the beauty and perfection with which Lolitta's clothes are made. We started with the idea of creating a space without excesses, where the clothes become the protagonist. For this purpose, the project is entirely done in a single color and the same tone of light, generating a certain sensation of virtual reality.

In the project, we also work with elements that create optical illusions and transform the perception of space, such as the sequence of portals or the "storefront" space through which one enters amidst floating mannequins, proposing the subversion of the concept of a storefront.

Another successful aspect of the project is the location of the store, proposing the occupation of the avenue by pedestrians when it opens up to a welcoming square on the emblematic Av. Europa.