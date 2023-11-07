Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Lolitta Store / AR Arquitetos

Lolitta Store / AR Arquitetos

Lolitta Store / AR Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Closet, WindowsLolitta Store / AR Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Sofa, Table, Lighting, Chair, BedroomLolitta Store / AR Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Lighting, Bed, BedroomLolitta Store / AR Arquitetos - Interior PhotographyLolitta Store / AR Arquitetos - More Images+ 35

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Store
São Paulo, Brazil
  Architects: AR Arquitetos
  Area:  316
  Year:  2023
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Incasa, Tensoflex, Terracor, Vitrine Capachos
  Project Team: Marina Acayaba, Juan Pablo Rosenberg
  Project Coordination: Lorena Guimarães
  Interns: Frederico Ribeiro, Lucas Bandeira
  Contractor: SAES ENGENHARIA
  Lighting Project: RC Luz
  Landscape: Plantae
  Plaster Works: Gesso modelar
  Woodwork : Gilton Nascimento
  City: São Paulo
  Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Lolitta Store / AR Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. The Store was designed to highlight the beauty and perfection with which Lolitta's clothes are made. We started with the idea of creating a space without excesses, where the clothes become the protagonist. For this purpose, the project is entirely done in a single color and the same tone of light, generating a certain sensation of virtual reality.

Lolitta Store / AR Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Fran Parente
Lolitta Store / AR Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Sofa, Table, Lighting, Chair, Bedroom
© Fran Parente
Lolitta Store / AR Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Lighting, Bed, Bedroom
© Fran Parente

In the project, we also work with elements that create optical illusions and transform the perception of space, such as the sequence of portals or the "storefront" space through which one enters amidst floating mannequins, proposing the subversion of the concept of a storefront. 

Lolitta Store / AR Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Closet, Windows
© Fran Parente

Another successful aspect of the project is the location of the store, proposing the occupation of the avenue by pedestrians when it opens up to a welcoming square on the emblematic Av. Europa.

Lolitta Store / AR Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Fran Parente
Lolitta Store / AR Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Fran Parente

