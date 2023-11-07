Lolitta Store / AR Arquitetos

-
Architects: AR Arquitetos
- Area: 316 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Manufacturers: Incasa, Tensoflex, Terracor, Vitrine Capachos
- Project Team: Marina Acayaba, Juan Pablo Rosenberg
- Project Coordination: Lorena Guimarães
- Interns: Frederico Ribeiro, Lucas Bandeira
- Contractor: SAES ENGENHARIA
- Lighting Project: RC Luz
- Landscape: Plantae
- Plaster Works: Gesso modelar
- Woodwork : Gilton Nascimento
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The Store was designed to highlight the beauty and perfection with which Lolitta's clothes are made. We started with the idea of creating a space without excesses, where the clothes become the protagonist. For this purpose, the project is entirely done in a single color and the same tone of light, generating a certain sensation of virtual reality.
In the project, we also work with elements that create optical illusions and transform the perception of space, such as the sequence of portals or the "storefront" space through which one enters amidst floating mannequins, proposing the subversion of the concept of a storefront.
Another successful aspect of the project is the location of the store, proposing the occupation of the avenue by pedestrians when it opens up to a welcoming square on the emblematic Av. Europa.