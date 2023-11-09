Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  5. Villa Koppar / Collaboratorio

Villa Koppar / Collaboratorio

Villa Koppar / Collaboratorio - Exterior Photography, Windows

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Inkoo, Finland
  • Architects: Collaboratorio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Simone Bossi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Auro, Avec Doors, Ecococon, FLOS, Lasita, Luceplan, Luononobetoni, Organowood, SSAB, UKU
  • Lead Architect: Kristiina Kuusiluoma
Villa Koppar / Collaboratorio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Koppar is situated in the stunning natural surroundings of Kopparnäs, Inkoo, approximately 45 km west of Helsinki.

Villa Koppar / Collaboratorio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Simone Bossi

It comprises two buildings: the main house and a garage with a dependence. Nestled amidst rugged exposed rocks and bucolic landscapes, this fully ecological, geothermically heated passive house, designed for a young and growing family with a limited budget, is constructed using a prefabricated straw structure (Ecococon). Its exterior is clad in Organowood spruce boards, while the interior features clay plaster.

Villa Koppar / Collaboratorio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Countertop
© Simone Bossi
Villa Koppar / Collaboratorio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Simone Bossi
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor

The living area, complete with a landscape sauna, is located on the upper floor, allowing for the enjoyment of the picturesque views and rocky terrain through an extended terrace. The bedrooms provide direct access to the garden on the ground floor. The interiors and lighting are characterized by their minimalist approach, utilizing primarily wood and clay materials. Both floors are constructed using rammed earth (Luonnonbetoni).

Villa Koppar / Collaboratorio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Simone Bossi

This serene and exquisite nest is the outcome of meticulous orchestration and close collaboration with special clients. It marks the inception of a friendship.

Villa Koppar / Collaboratorio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Simone Bossi
Villa Koppar / Collaboratorio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Simone Bossi

Project gallery

Collaboratorio
