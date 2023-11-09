Eskew+Dumez+Ripple Reveals Design for New Academic Center in Georgia Tech, Atlanta

EskewDumezRipple has just revealed the designs for a new academic building for the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Embedded into the new “Technology Square,” this expansive project marks phase 3 of Georgia Tech’s growth initiative. Designed to facilitate the development of technology leaders and enhance the human condition of Georgia Tech students and faculty, the scheme creates a vibrant intellectual environment filled with inspiration.

Expected to be delivered in 2026, the scheme consists of two towers, one standing at 14 stories and the other at 18 stories, with a shared central core. Designed as two separate towers, each building hosts diverse functions. The 14-story Scheller Tower will house the MBA and Executive Education programs for the Scheller College of Business. Meanwhile, the 18-story Georgy Tower will serve as the new home for the School of Industrial Systems Engineering. The central zone between the towers acts as a communal pathway, running through the building and culminating in a significant gathering space.

Viewed from the building's façade, the district's outdoor promenade, which links to the surrounding neighborhoods, has a green roof terrace stacked vertically. This creative element, which mimics a vertically oriented quad, efficiently regulates lighting and adds to the ecological identity of the urban campus. The project serves as a cornerstone for Georgia Tech's environmental goals and provides inspiration for future projects inside Technology Square.

'The Porch,' a classic Southern idea, serves as the basis for the ground floor design, which expands it to allow for conversation and idea sharing. This space is intended to host sizable district meetings and interact with Midtown's well-known 5th Street corridor, which connects to the original campus's central section.

Extensive, flexible entrances allow the central meeting area to become a dynamic social experiment by seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor elements. Additionally, there are 'collision zones' on the center podium where students can congregate for learning, sharing ideas, and creating. This gathering area is situated next to an outside patio shaded by trees, providing a year-round setting for creative collaboration.

