Floresta House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura

+ 16

Houses • Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia Architects: DB Estudio de Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 610 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Paul Renaud

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Hansgrohe Cortizo , Docol , Gree , Knauf , MARAZZI , Portobello Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Daniela Bejarano, Dayane Vega, Carlos Rojas, Rodrigo Farel Salazar, Emirzon Paraba Majon

Hydrosanitary: Mario Gonzalez

Electric: Ronald Manzaneda

Structure: Zelmar Ybáñez

AC: Mainter s.r.l

Carpentry: Aluminier

Locksmith: Alsevic

Flooring And Coatings: Tumpar

City: Santa Cruz de la Sierra

Country: Bolivia

Text description provided by the architects. Designed in a residential condominium with abundant endemic vegetation, the main premise of the project was to find a symbiosis between architecture and landscape. Seen from the outside, solid volumes of concrete predominate, giving the sensation of fluctuating over the vegetation. The morphology and layout of the volumes result from respect for the largest existing trees.

Architectural elements such as metal pergolas are only used to integrate these trees and become a substantial part of the project. The main facade is dated to provide privacy to its users, while the rear facade opens to the landscape that surrounds it to take advantage of the best form of the views.

Upon entering the house we are greeted by a double-height space, a kind of glass box with diffuse exterior/interior limits that becomes the main connecting element of the project, both horizontally dividing the social zone and the service zone, as a vertical, dividing the social area and the private area, once the stairs are found there. This entrance area helps the user feel immersed in the vegetation.

The program is distributed over two floors. On the ground floor, the social space consists of a dining room, kitchen, and barbecue with views of the pool. We can highlight nesses environments with fluidity and integration between them. There is also a service area attached to a large garage. The upper floor has 4 suites and an intimate TV room, the connection created between these rooms becomes a walk through the treetops due to visual contact with the exterior.

The predominant materials on the exterior are apparent concrete with a ripped texture, sheets, beams, metal beams, and glass, while the interior presents a comfortable atmosphere thanks to the ripped wooden coverings.