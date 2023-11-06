Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Floresta House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura

Floresta House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, GardenFloresta House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, CourtyardFloresta House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, BeamFloresta House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, WindowsFloresta House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia
  • Architects: DB Estudio de Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  610
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Paul Renaud
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hansgrohe, Cortizo, Docol, Gree, Knauf, MARAZZI, Portobello
  • Lead Architects: Daniela Bejarano, Dayane Vega, Carlos Rojas, Rodrigo Farel Salazar, Emirzon Paraba Majon
  • Hydrosanitary: Mario Gonzalez
  • Electric: Ronald Manzaneda
  • Structure: Zelmar Ybáñez
  • AC: Mainter s.r.l
  • Carpentry: Aluminier
  • Locksmith: Alsevic
  • Flooring And Coatings: Tumpar
  • City: Santa Cruz de la Sierra
  • Country: Bolivia

Floresta House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Paul Renaud

Floresta House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - Image 16 of 21
Diagram

Text description provided by the architects. Designed in a residential condominium with abundant endemic vegetation, the main premise of the project was to find a symbiosis between architecture and landscape. Seen from the outside, solid volumes of concrete predominate, giving the sensation of fluctuating over the vegetation. The morphology and layout of the volumes result from respect for the largest existing trees.


Floresta House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Paul Renaud

Floresta House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - Image 18 of 21
Floor Plan

Floresta House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Paul Renaud

Architectural elements such as metal pergolas are only used to integrate these trees and become a substantial part of the project. The main facade is dated to provide privacy to its users, while the rear facade opens to the landscape that surrounds it to take advantage of the best form of the views.


Floresta House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Paul Renaud

Floresta House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - Image 19 of 21
Floor Plan

Upon entering the house we are greeted by a double-height space, a kind of glass box with diffuse exterior/interior limits that becomes the main connecting element of the project, both horizontally dividing the social zone and the service zone, as a vertical, dividing the social area and the private area, once the stairs are found there. This entrance area helps the user feel immersed in the vegetation.


Floresta House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Paul Renaud

Floresta House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - Image 20 of 21
Section

The program is distributed over two floors. On the ground floor, the social space consists of a dining room, kitchen, and barbecue with views of the pool. We can highlight nesses environments with fluidity and integration between them. There is also a service area attached to a large garage. The upper floor has 4 suites and an intimate TV room, the connection created between these rooms becomes a walk through the treetops due to visual contact with the exterior.


Floresta House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Paul Renaud

Floresta House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - Image 21 of 21
Elevation

The predominant materials on the exterior are apparent concrete with a ripped texture, sheets, beams, metal beams, and glass, while the interior presents a comfortable atmosphere thanks to the ripped wooden coverings.


Floresta House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Paul Renaud

Project gallery

DB Estudio de Arquitectura
