Mexican Architect Gabriela Carrillo Wins The Royal Academy Dorfman Prize 2023

Save this picture! Casa piedra / Taller Gabriela Carrillo. Image © Rafael Gamo

The Royal Academy has named Mexican architect Gabriela Carrillo as the overall winner of the Royal Academy's Dorfman Prize 2023, an award that rewards architecture from around the world, looking towards the future of architecture and architectural practice. Taller Gabriela Carrillo was selected in recognition of the clarity and precision of her work.

The awards ceremony occurred today, November 2nd at the Benjamin West Conference Theatre. During this event, presentations of the finalist projects from Mexico, Spain, and Vietnam were carried out.