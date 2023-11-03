Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Mexican Architect Gabriela Carrillo Wins The Royal Academy Dorfman Prize 2023

Mexican Architect Gabriela Carrillo Wins The Royal Academy Dorfman Prize 2023

Save
Mexican Architect Gabriela Carrillo Wins The Royal Academy Dorfman Prize 2023

The Royal Academy has named Mexican architect Gabriela Carrillo as the overall winner of the Royal Academy's Dorfman Prize 2023, an award that rewards architecture from around the world, looking towards the future of architecture and architectural practice. Taller Gabriela Carrillo was selected in recognition of the clarity and precision of her work.

The awards ceremony occurred today, November 2nd at the Benjamin West Conference Theatre. During this event, presentations of the finalist projects from Mexico, Spain, and Vietnam were carried out.

The jury was made up of Carlos Pastor Santa Maria, Ed Tibuzzi, Beate Engelhorn, Sandra Woodall, Frederick Cooper, Ele Carpenter, Sadia Shirazi, Libby Minoprio, Marina Engel, Spencer de Gray RA, Fernando Tapia, Raymund Ryan, Eric Schuldenfrei, Jeremy Till , Nasser Rabbat, Philip Goad, Mimi Zeiger, Gianpiero Venturini, Alexandra Cruz, Dr. Harriet Harriss, Cristina Iglesias Studio, Adelia Borges, Ana Sokoloff, Penélope Plaza, Dirk van den Heuvel, Elisa Valero Ramos, Ang Chee Cheong, Stefan Gzyl, Itsuko Hasegawa, Laura Mark, Peter St John RA and Louisa Hutton RA.

News via The Royal Academy of Arts

About this author
Mónica Arellano
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Mexican Architect Gabriela Carrillo Wins The Royal Academy Dorfman Prize 2023" [Gabriela Carrillo, la arquitecta mexicana ganadora del Premio Dorfman de la Real Academia] 03 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009236/mexican-architect-gabriela-carrillo-wins-the-royal-academy-dorfman-prize-2023> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags