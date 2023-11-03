Mexican Architect Gabriela Carrillo Wins The Royal Academy Dorfman Prize 2023

The Royal Academy has named Mexican architect Gabriela Carrillo as the overall winner of the Royal Academy's Dorfman Prize 2023, an award that rewards architecture from around the world, looking towards the future of architecture and architectural practice. Taller Gabriela Carrillo was selected in recognition of the clarity and precision of her work.
The awards ceremony occurred today, November 2nd at the Benjamin West Conference Theatre. During this event, presentations of the finalist projects from Mexico, Spain, and Vietnam were carried out.
The jury was made up of Carlos Pastor Santa Maria, Ed Tibuzzi, Beate Engelhorn, Sandra Woodall, Frederick Cooper, Ele Carpenter, Sadia Shirazi, Libby Minoprio, Marina Engel, Spencer de Gray RA, Fernando Tapia, Raymund Ryan, Eric Schuldenfrei, Jeremy Till , Nasser Rabbat, Philip Goad, Mimi Zeiger, Gianpiero Venturini, Alexandra Cruz, Dr. Harriet Harriss, Cristina Iglesias Studio, Adelia Borges, Ana Sokoloff, Penélope Plaza, Dirk van den Heuvel, Elisa Valero Ramos, Ang Chee Cheong, Stefan Gzyl, Itsuko Hasegawa, Laura Mark, Peter St John RA and Louisa Hutton RA. News via The Royal Academy of Arts
