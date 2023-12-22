The Role of Flexible Roofing Membranes in Sustainable Building Design

Our buildings become symbolic of the times we live in, reflecting the spirit of a given era, attending to different needs, lifestyles and functions. “Architecture should speak of its time and place, but yearn for timelessness,” says one of the most prominent architects of our time, Frank Gehry. For architectural innovators, exploring new technological potentials and envisioning ways to enrich people’s lives have long been driving forces, shaping responses to contemporary challenges. Today, sustainability stands as a key challenge, adding new dimensions to the debate, bringing together form, function, the responsible choice of materials and long-term thinking. Adapting to these demands has never held more significance.

Why Is It Important to Build Sustainably?

Today's architecture is evolving towards a circular economy, innovative materials, and sustainable urban design. In this context, prioritizing resource efficiency, waste reduction, and responsible material use significantly impacts contemporary building approaches.

Sustainable architecture prioritizes a "reduce, reuse, and recycle" philosophy, emphasizing natural, durable, and renewable materials. These choices reduce construction waste and resource depletion, fostering a greener approach.

Renovating existing buildings, especially through energy-efficient schemes, is gaining momentum as an ideal way to integrate the above-mentioned strategies. The European Union's Green Deal sets a goal for carbon-neutral buildings by 2050, urging a renovation surge in both public and private sectors.

Challenges of sustainability serve to inspire rather than hinder creativity in architecture. Designing sustainably necessitates a holistic approach that includes all aspects of a building. One such example of a building element that has great potential to move a building toward sustainability is innovative rooftop solutions. These spaces, whether with green roofing or solar installations, integrate functionality without sacrificing aesthetics.

In this landscape, the Elevate RubberGard EPDM roofing membrane stands out, offering both eco-friendliness and expanded architectural potential. It enables architects to merge responsibility with imagination, driving forward a new era of sustainable and innovative architecture.

For Flat Roofs and Beyond

EPDM roofing membranes are mainly used on flat or low slope roofs, although these are not the only shapes they can cover. RubberGard EPDM offers total design freedom, even when the roof is not flat at all. Roofs with irregular shapes, wavy roofs, and roofs that extend almost to the point of becoming part of the façade can all be waterproofed.

The single-ply nature of RubberGard EPDM provides architects with design freedom, as its thin layer ensures durable, high-performance waterproofing without adding significant weight to the building structure (unlike other traditional roofing membranes that need to be installed in several layers).

Furthermore, the product is highly flexible and can endure temperatures as low as -45°C. With exceptional lay-flat characteristics, it easily conforms to irregular shapes, accommodating the structure’s expansions and contractions due to temperature changes without compromising its integrity.

Suitable for both new construction and renovation, these membranes can be installed on various substrates, with or without insulation. Installation methods vary based on project needs, from adhesive application and mechanical fastening, to ballasting. Notably, no flames, heavy equipment, or tools are necessary, enhancing job site safety and flexibility. These membranes support eco-friendly building practices like green, solar, or blue roofs, aligning with an architect's vision.

