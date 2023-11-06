Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Mata House / Tayane Vasconcelos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeMata House / Tayane Vasconcelos - Interior PhotographyMata House / Tayane Vasconcelos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, BeamMata House / Tayane Vasconcelos - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailMata House / Tayane Vasconcelos - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Fazenda Vila Real de Itu, Brazil
  • Architects: Tayane Vasconcelos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  643
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Favaro Jr.
  • Lead Architect: Tayane Vasconcelos
  • Engineering: Romildo Antônio de Oliveira, Alberto Chierighini
  • Landscape: Roberto Riscala
  • Construction: Jattobá Construtora
  • Electric And Hydraulic: Denise Chierighini
  • City: Fazenda Vila Real de Itu
  • Country: Brazil
Mata House / Tayane Vasconcelos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Favaro Jr.

Text description provided by the architects. A summer house for a family from São Paulo with the dream of escaping the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoying moments with their family at a slower pace. Located in Itu, SP, and surrounded by preserved green areas, Casa da Mata was designed with accessibility in mind for the family. The living room is integrated with the kitchen, TV room, gourmet balcony, and social area, all designed to bring family and friends together.

Mata House / Tayane Vasconcelos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Favaro Jr.
Mata House / Tayane Vasconcelos - Image 28 of 30
Site plan

On the ground floor, there are 2 bedrooms and 3 suites on the second floor, one of which is a Master suite with a closet and bathtub. Also on the lower floor, there is a gym with a view of the preserved forest that surrounds the property. Raw materials were used to bring harmony to nature - wood, stone, and concrete are present in all environments. The facade of the house and the gourmet balcony feature handcrafted concrete cladding. The wooden table, with an organic edge, completes the harmony. 

Mata House / Tayane Vasconcelos - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Favaro Jr.
Mata House / Tayane Vasconcelos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam
© Favaro Jr.

Highlighting the landscaping project by Roberto Riscala, with a fire pit, bringing well-being and comfort to the house.

Mata House / Tayane Vasconcelos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Favaro Jr.

Project gallery

