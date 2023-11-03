Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  House with a View / Studio Saxe

House with a View / Studio Saxe

House with a View / Studio Saxe

House with a View / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestHouse with a View / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsHouse with a View / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Dining room, Door, Chair, Windows, Facade, BeamHouse with a View / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Living Room, DeckHouse with a View / Studio Saxe

Houses
Nosara, Costa Rica
  Collaborators: Prodeyco, IECA Internacional, Dynamo
  City: Nosara
  Country: Costa Rica
House with a View / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Andres Garcia Lachner
House with a View / Studio Saxe - Image 18 of 23
Concept sketch

Overview. In Nosara, Costa Rica, we present a modern tropical home defined by its clean lines that effortlessly frame breathtaking ocean views and establish a unique sense of place.

House with a View / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Andres Garcia Lachner
House with a View / Studio Saxe - Image 20 of 23
Diagram

Our international clients approached us, seeking to create a refuge from Canada's harsh winters. Their aspiration was not just a retreat but a seamless blend of two worlds, where elegance meets simplicity, and the benefits of the tropical climate are fully embraced, forming a deep, holistic connection with nature.

House with a View / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Andres Garcia Lachner
House with a View / Studio Saxe - Image 21 of 23
Masterplan

Concept. The site offers impressive vistas of the ocean and neighboring mountains. Our design approach centered on a simple geometric form that frames these views. By reducing architectural elements to their essentials, we've emphasized the visual bond between inhabitants and the surrounding natural beauty.

House with a View / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Dining room, Door, Chair, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Andres Garcia Lachner
House with a View / Studio Saxe - Image 22 of 23
Section

Design. Achieving the right balance was key. We needed a lightweight yet sturdy structure that felt almost fleeting atop its mountain perch, but that also effectively framed the natural surroundings.

House with a View / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Beam
© Andres Garcia Lachner
House with a View / Studio Saxe - Image 23 of 23
Elevation

Social spaces extend naturally from inside to a spacious terrace and pool on the ground level. The upper floor holds private areas that offer remarkable views and seclusion, linked by a double-height atrium that bathes the interior in natural light and heightens the sense of space.

House with a View / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Sustainability. Positioning an elevated volume over the living area enabled optimal cross-ventilation in the home's communal spaces. The central atrium fosters a natural chimney effect, drawing away the warm air from the upstairs bedrooms, and ensuring continuous air circulation.

House with a View / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Andres Garcia Lachner

We emphasize the importance of rainwater collection and water recycling, utilizing solar heat for water and treatment systems, all aimed at minimal energy and resource consumption. The home's lightweight nature facilitated prefabrication, reducing on-site construction impact.

House with a View / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Deck
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Construction. The design's simplicity eased the construction process and allowed for straightforward material connections, adding a touch of elegance to the inherent simplicity. Utilizing prefabrication techniques ensured that construction remained efficient and meticulous, even on the challenging mountainous terrain.

House with a View / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade, Windows
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Uniting local materials like teak wood with modern counterparts such as concrete, steel, and efficient glazing became a cornerstone of the project, showcasing a harmonious blend of tradition with contemporary innovation.

House with a View / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Studio Saxe
"House with a View / Studio Saxe" 03 Nov 2023. ArchDaily.

