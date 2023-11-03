Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. House IS 100 / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura + Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados

House IS 100 / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura + Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados

Save
House IS 100 / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura + Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados

House IS 100 / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura + Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Chair, Garden, Courtyard, PatioHouse IS 100 / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura + Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, PatioHouse IS 100 / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura + Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Table, ChairHouse IS 100 / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura + Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, CourtyardHouse IS 100 / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura + Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Save this picture!
House IS 100 / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura + Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura, Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the high Jardim Botânico, the IS 100 house values quality of life and well-being, surrounded by nature and fresh air. The use of natural materials with low environmental impact, such as wood and fibers, is highly emphasized in this project, which aims for sustainability and respect for the environment. 

Save this picture!
House IS 100 / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura + Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura, Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados
Save this picture!
House IS 100 / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura + Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Image 32 of 36
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
House IS 100 / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura + Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair, Windows
Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura, Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados

The residence features large openings that transcend the boundaries between internal and external spaces, resulting in a sense of fluidity and dynamism that enriches the experience of the space. 

Save this picture!
House IS 100 / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura + Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Patio
Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura, Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados

The house was designed for a family with a couple and 2 adult children, and it has 3 floors. On the entrance level, the garage is located, with spaces for cars and bicycles, customized especially for the couple who have cycling as a hobby and passion. On the same level, but with access through the living room, there is the wine cellar, a multipurpose room, the gym, and an open garden. 

Save this picture!
House IS 100 / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura + Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Garden
Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura, Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados
Save this picture!
House IS 100 / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura + Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Table
Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura, Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados

On the ground floor, the common areas, such as the pool, sauna, gourmet balcony, and living and dining rooms, display the family's personal and emotional collection, demonstrating their passion for art and travel. All the furniture and carpentry in the house were designed by Opy and chosen together with the couple, with attention to every detail. 

Save this picture!
House IS 100 / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura + Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura, Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados

The lighting project, signed by the Maneco Quinderé office, offers various configurations for illumination, providing different scenarios for different situations in the same environment, making it more versatile. 

Save this picture!
House IS 100 / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura + Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa
Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura, Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados

On the upper floor, there is a cozy room, an office, and 3 suites, one of which is the master suite with a spacious closet and bathroom. All the rooms have a balcony with a view of nature and the beautiful garden of the house. 

Save this picture!
House IS 100 / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura + Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Image 33 of 36
First floor plan

The residence serves as a refuge from the stress and disorder of the city, even though it is located in the heart of Rio de Janeiro, close to all the main tourist, commercial, and bustling spots in the city.

Save this picture!
House IS 100 / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura + Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography
Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura, Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados
Office
Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "House IS 100 / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura + Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados" [Casa IS 100 / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura + Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados] 03 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009182/house-is-100-sergio-conde-caldas-arquitetura-plus-miguel-pinto-guimaraes-arquitetos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags