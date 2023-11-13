Simplified Digital Infrastructure for Smart Buildings: JUNG HOME

Representing a fusion of innovation and convenience, a smart home can be defined as an environment in which one or more devices are connected and can be controlled remotely, either through a smartphone or voice commands. Automation, or home automation, is an advanced technology that has become increasingly accessible and popular. It enables tasks ranging from efficiently controlling lighting and room temperature to managing security devices, entertainment systems, and voice-activated personal assistants. Smart homes empower residents with continuous and user-friendly control over their environment. This dynamic synergy of automation and connectivity not only promotes efficiency and resource conservation but also opens new horizons in customization and comfort, envisioning a future where homes adapt to the needs and preferences of their occupants, making life simpler and more enjoyable. However, these systems often require the installation of new cables and wiring to build the necessary infrastructure, as well as the hiring of highly specialized labor, which can often make their implementation impractical.

JUNG HOME emerges as a solution in a time of growing demands for energy efficiency, resource conservation, security, and comfort. Its primary innovation lies in the simplification of building automation processes, with the flexibility to be integrated into existing structures or new constructions. This is made possible by its Internet-independent approach, as all components communicate with each other through the secure global communication standard known as Bluetooth® SIG mesh. This approach eliminates the need for the KNX system and the "KNX Bus" line, which require the installation of additional cables for operation.

The system also relies on the standard 230-volt electrical installation found in all buildings, allowing flexibility and the implementation of solutions on a small or large scale, with the ability to add features as needed, whether room by room or floor by floor. Additionally, for locations where cable installation is unfeasible, battery-powered push buttons are an ideal option, adhering easily to various smooth surfaces with adhesive pads.

Simplifying Automation

Through this system, users can adjust the intensity of the lights, regulate room temperatures, and even integrate smart products from various manufacturers. Whether through manual switches, the JUNG HOME app, voice commands, or automated processes triggered by motion sensors, the house adapts to the occupants' needs. Motion sensors can also enhance both security and energy efficiency in spaces and can be customized in the app according to each user's preferences.

Each component, whether it's a button or a socket, functions simultaneously as both a transmitter and a receiver. They amplify input signals and transmit commands. As their radio waves interconnect like a fabric mesh, the network's stability increases with each new node. Starting with something as simple as a Jung Schuko® socket or a push button, they can expand automation features throughout the entire building. With features like programmable schedules and consumption tracking, these sockets empower users to efficiently manage energy usage while offering additional functionalities such as hourly scheduling and energy consumption monitoring.

Convenience, Aesthetics, and Functionality

The JUNG HOME app serves as the control center for all devices, simplifying setup, customization, and operation. Additionally, the JUNG HOME Gateway introduces voice control, allowing the operation of devices and other smart solutions through voice commands with assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

The product is also designed to seamlessly harmonize with the aesthetics of any interior space. Available in the design lines of series A, CD, and LS, with the classic LS 990 option offering a range of colors inspired by Les Couleurs® Le Corbusier, it provides an elegant look.

JUNG's goal is to create advanced, practical, and customized technologies that cater to the individual needs of buildings and user preferences. Their approach, focused on simplifying technology and reducing operational errors, represents a significant step toward the future of home automation. In this way, home automation can become more accessible, efficient, and highly customizable, providing comfort and convenience to residents while promoting energy efficiency and resource conservation.