World
  Nana House / Jean Benoît Vétillard Architecture

Nana House / Jean Benoît Vétillard Architecture

Nana House / Jean Benoît Vétillard Architecture
© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Bagnolet, France
© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni

Text description provided by the architects. Following the volumes of the adjacent residences, the plot is divided into two parts: the constructed volume will be located in the southern part, where the volumes of the neighboring buildings are higher. The northern part of the plot will be converted into a ground-level garden.

© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni
Nana House / Jean Benoît Vétillard Architecture - Image 21 of 24

The new construction consists of a ground floor with an open plan, a three-dimensional metal structure, and cinder block walls. The facade of this ground floor consists of a thick base and a horizontal glass roof, with a slender canopy completing the ensemble.

This facade incorporates the architectural codes of the Coutures neighborhood and its manufacturing workshops. Above this ground floor, open to the garden, rests a rectangular parallelepiped housing two levels consisting of bedrooms, intimate spaces, and workshops arranged around a courtyard pierced with interior windows.

© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni

Jean Benoît Vétillard Architecture
