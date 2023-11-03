Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Iran
  5. Tetra Food Hall / OJAN Design Studio

Tetra Food Hall / OJAN Design Studio

Save
Tetra Food Hall / OJAN Design Studio

Tetra Food Hall / OJAN Design Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, BrickTetra Food Hall / OJAN Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, ChairTetra Food Hall / OJAN Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, ChairTetra Food Hall / OJAN Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, BrickTetra Food Hall / OJAN Design Studio - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars
Ahwaz, Iran
  • Architects: OJAN Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:M.H.Hamzehlouei
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  KWC, Kaviyar Brick, Motif Lighting, Nazari Co., Nooraneh Lighting, Rak ceramics
  • Lead Architects: Ojan Salimi, Dena Khaksar
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tetra Food Hall / OJAN Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© M.H.Hamzehlouei

“Tetra Food Hall” is a three-level commercial building with an area of 600 m2. It’s located on Kianabad Street in Ahvaz with different functions such as a café, restaurant, and pastry bakery. The building was previously covered with a flat stone façade without any architectural value neighboring mostly tall brick buildings. Thus, the client proposed a design matching not only the surrounding buildings but also being unique in context. With these in mind, the first goal was to maintain the harmony of the building with the city and to create a new typology to attract any passerby. 

Save this picture!
Tetra Food Hall / OJAN Design Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Brick
© M.H.Hamzehlouei
Save this picture!
Tetra Food Hall / OJAN Design Studio - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade
© M.H.Hamzehlouei

First steps, the existing façade was removed but the concrete structure was kept intact as a grid to support the new façade. As the building was placed between two brick buildings, the brick color was chosen to be somehow between those of the neighboring buildings. Then, brick walls were introduced in the structure and were curved in order to serve as a continuum of the city shell and lead the people in. This formation connects the interior and exterior to welcome the customers with their curved shapes at the entrance. As a result, there are several curved brick walls between concrete cells whereas each wall has a unique radius and angle depending on its function. One wall is specifically designed for the entrance; some walls envelope the seats in the restaurant and some others function as straight separating walls.

Save this picture!
Tetra Food Hall / OJAN Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© M.H.Hamzehlouei
Save this picture!
Tetra Food Hall / OJAN Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table
© M.H.Hamzehlouei

Moreover, adzed bricks were utilized to tempt the customers to touch them and be dazzled by shadows and the light reflection. These bricks were partly handmade by adzing workers and consequently, each brick has a unique texture and form. In fact, this approximation in the pattern of the bricks is considered an artwork that can never be made by machines.

Save this picture!
Tetra Food Hall / OJAN Design Studio - Image 24 of 32
Floor Plan

Final steps, the interior design was developed by using more sensual stimulations such as various plants in flower boxes, green walls, hanging pots, and especially a tall palm tree in the center of the void as a symbol of its tropical context. Also, using more touchable materials such as concrete, black metal and natural wood in furniture and decoration were all in harmony with the bricks and plants.

Save this picture!
Tetra Food Hall / OJAN Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Brick
© M.H.Hamzehlouei
Save this picture!
Tetra Food Hall / OJAN Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© M.H.Hamzehlouei

This project includes two closed levels, one semi-open terrace, and an open roof garden which provides different spatial experiences, in spite of the coherence in their formations. Tetra Food Hall is a pattern of dancing curved walls extending the melody of the city to the inside.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ahwaz, Juzestan, Iran

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
OJAN Design Studio
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsIran

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsIran
Cite: "Tetra Food Hall / OJAN Design Studio" 03 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009170/tetra-food-hall-ojan-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags